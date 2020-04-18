Brasília – The atmosphere was tense. Nobody understood each other. In the empty plenary of the Chamber, where Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ) presided over the session, the opposition tried to suspend the controversial provisional measure of “yellow and green work”. For the first time, because of the isolation caused by the new coronavirus, parliamentarians were jostling in a virtual session that would enter in the early hours of Wednesday, 14. From his home, through the computer screen, the deputy and rapporteur Christino Áureo (PP- RJ), defended the proposal. That was when children’s laughter invaded the microphones and screens of the plenary and parliamentarians, all over the country.

“What is this? What is this? Is there a shark over there? My Deeeeus!”, someone said into the microphone, followed by children’s laughter. The deputy Christino Áureo still tried to proceed with the orientation of his vote, but he gave up, without understanding anything. On the computers of the 513 deputies, one person said: “Me Deeeeus! Do you have a koala?”, He asked, jokingly. The children burst out laughing.

Seconds later, complete silence. On the screens of parliamentarians, only the name of deputy Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM) appeared. He had forgotten to block the sound from the computer he had spoken to earlier, and went to play with his children. After closing the sound, as a joke, Marcelo Ramos sent a message via WhatsApp to Rodrigo Maia: “Just to let you know that here in the Amazon forest there is no shark or koala. My kids came into the room and played with them. It’s a birthday Marcelinha’s today.

Hilarious episodes and gaffes spread across the internet, between anonymous and famous people from all over the world. Brazilian authorities, however, are giving a ball on this issue. On Wednesday, 15, it was a hell of a heat in Amapá, above 30 degrees Celsius. It was days of yet another session of the Amapá Court of Justice (TJ-AP), but this time, by computer.

Each one in your home positioned for the conference call. The judge Carmo Antônio de Souza had no doubts. With all that heat, he sat facing his screen without a shirt, all at ease, unaware that his camera was activated and that his colleagues, in suits and ties, watched him from the other side.

In the online session of the Amapá Court of Justice (TJ-AP), Judge Carmo Antônio de Souza sat facing his screen without a shirt, unaware that his camera was activated.

Photo: TJ-AP / Reproduction / Estadão

There are those, however, who are not only victims of new technological habits, but also of the charms of special effects. In Itajubá, in the south of Minas Gerais, the Catholic priest Luiz César Moraes he did not resist the charms of the digital world and, unintentionally, gave himself up to electronic beauties.

It was the last Mass on Sunday that closed March. Everything went well with Padre Moraes’ virtual blessing, which has more than 30,000 followers on Facebook and 18,000 on Instagram. For some reason of fate, however, Father Moraes typed, if you like, in the effects filters that put mustaches, hats, glasses, cats’ faces, dogs and everything else on people’s faces.

The priest, without even noticing, was still saying his final prayer, when the miracle of the multiplication of laughter took over his faithful. When Father Moraes became aware of the situation, he burst out laughing and he shared the images himself. “Sorry for the effects, I triggered without seeing to start recording the blessing. God wants some joy too. The intention was really prayer. The effects were unintended.”

The effects yielded unusual images of the blessing

Photo: Facebook / @Luiz Cesar Moraes / Estadão

The virtual meetings, be they of friends, families or work have already managed to put a famous phrase in the history of quarantines: “Are you listening to me?”. Nothing beats those three words, followed by paralyzed images, in terrible resolution, with mouths open and eyes closed. Nobody is spared. Not even the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

On Thursday, 16, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, properly dressed in his robe, at home, defended his vote that discussed the participation of unions in wage and hour reduction agreements. Sitting in a room surrounded by books, Lewandowski made a dense speech, gesturing, as is commonplace in high court sessions. At the height of his rhetoric, however, when he was already preparing for the final paragraph and said about “the risk of plunging into a vicious circle of progressive and accelerated …”, everything stopped. Total silence.

On the screen, as if nothing had happened, Lewandowski was still excited, talking and waving his hands, but no one heard him. Minister Luiz Fux stepped in and made the warning. “Minister Lewandowski, yours …” Lewandowski continued unabated in his speech. Fux insisted. “Minister Lewandowski … your voice is gone! Your voice is gone! In that last paragraph of your vote … click on the microphone!”

Fux waved, rolled up his shirt collar, opened and closed his hand next to his ear, approached the screen. Nothing could be helped. “Minister, Carmen (Lúcia), unblock your microphone and transmit something to us,” said Fux. Carmen Lúcia replied: “Are you listening to me? I’m listening to you perfectly.”

Fux then asked: “but are you listening to Minister Lewandowski?” “No,” replied Carmen. “It disappeared exactly in the last paragraph, as you have noted.”

Minutes passed and there was no sound on Lewandowski’s computer. With the session stopped, TV Justiça returned the broadcast to the studio, where the presenter sentenced: “It’s a very common situation, everyone knows, everyone has a problem with the internet.” Later, another technical failure made the continuity of the trial unfeasible.

In “protest” against the virtual sessions, Minister Marco Aurélio Mello left the toga aside and appeared in the video wearing a polo shirt in another session. He tried to convince the Court that the eye to the eye was essential, but the vote was unsuccessful.

Outside Brazil, cases of gaffes that go viral around the world are popping up. Last month, the history of “Poor Jennifer!”. During a conference call with co-workers, Jennifer decided to go to the bathroom. It turns out that he took the computer, with camera and audio on. When she realized the situation, already sitting on the toilet, she pointed at the computer. (Camila Turtelli and Rafael Moraes Moura collaborated).

