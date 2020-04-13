The quarantine of thousands of people in Saudi Arabia by the coronavirus allows hotels in difficulty to earn some income, waiting for the country to reopen to tourism.

Saudi Arabia, with more than 4,500 cases of new coronaviruses, the highest number in the Gulf countries, suspended flights, isolated entire cities and imposed a curfew on the country, a very hard blow to the nascent tourism sector.

In parallel, the authorities spend millions of dollars on hotel rentals to quarantine thousands of travelers and people exposed to the disease.

In Riyadh, a four-star hotel that only had five customers at the end of March received an offer from the government of four million riyals (970,000 euros) a month to become a quarantine center, a source in the hotel sector told ..

Another popular establishment received a proposal for six million riyals, according to the same source, and numerous chains are seeking agreements with the government.

“It is better than managing an empty hotel,” said this source, explaining that “the staff was prepared for layoffs, salary reductions of up to 50%, or unpaid leave.”

Some 1,900 hotel rooms in Riyadh were reserved for quarantining, along with another 2,800 in Mecca (west) and another 1,900 in the eastern region of the country, the Tourism Ministry said on its website in March.

This week the ministry explained that 11,000 rooms are ready in the country to quarantine Saudis arriving from abroad.

– “Ungrateful” criticism –

The ministry promised to host Saudi returnees in establishments considered to be the most prestigious.

But despite the luxurious reception conditions, this system led to complaints of loss of luggage or delays in food service.

Some travelers also complained that they had been transferred from the airport to the hotel without prior notice.

The very nationalist Saudis attacked these criticisms on the Internet, calling them “ungrateful”.

“Saudi Arabian is not a human rights champion but wants to show that he pampers quarantined people in hotels,” Quentin de Pimodan of the Research Institute for European and Amerian Studies explains to ..

“With this, he kills two birds with one stone, also trying to save hotels and their nascent tourism industry,” he adds.

In September, this ultra-conservative country created tourist visas with the aim of attracting 100 million visitors until 2030. But the coronavirus has called this plan into question and slows down the hotel industry.

Tourism is one of the pillars of Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman’s reform program to remove the Saudi economy from its dependence on oil, while improving the country’s international image.

Construction of new hotels multiplies and Saudi officials estimate that the country needs 500,000 rooms for the next decade.

In 2019-2020, 138 hotel projects should open, some 54,143 rooms, according to sector projections.

But now these projects will suffer funding delays due to the coronavirus, said the director of a five-star hotel in Riyadh who rejected a government offer to convert his establishment into a quarantine center.

According to him, these offers have “a short-term financial advantage” but in the long term will affect the establishment’s brand image and customers will be afraid to return to a “hotel associated with the virus.”