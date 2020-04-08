Already the offended are always clamoring in the networks against the latest from TVE. They laugh at the dead! They write furiously. Nothing like that: our ridiculous existence confined within four walls is a book approach to a sitcom. Nothing is more tragic than the Nazi Holocaust, and from The Great Dictator to Jojo Rabbit, through Life is Beautiful or the novel The Special Zone, many humorous have been filmed and written about it. There are no taboo subjects for creation; yes there are themes that require an extra sensitivity. And there is plenty of that in the prudent and friendly Quarantine Diaries, released this Tuesday at prime time on La 1.

