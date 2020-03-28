European governments could take steps like speeding up internet speeds for health, education and emergency services only

By: Web Writing

After the health authorities worldwide requested a period of quarantine during the contingency caused by COVID-19, this could cause a internet rationing in the main countries of Europe.

During this quarantine, platforms such as Netflix have shot up in Italy countries, France and Spain due to the coronavirus, so it was necessary to reduce traffic on European networks by 25% for 30 days to observe the functionality of Internet.

However, experts point out that European countries could implement administration of the Internet to prioritize important sites during the contingency.

According to the British supplier of Internet The BT Group noted that its network could support the data of millions during the quarantine, but warned that video streaming services could start to slow down.

On the other hand, platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Y Youtube have begun to limit ultra-high definition videos to European users, in addition to UK Y France They have asked Disney + to delay its launch.

This situation could also cause European governments to only accelerate speed of the Internet for services like health systems. educational and emergency systems.