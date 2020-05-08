The new coronavirus forcibly implanted new habits in humans. Social isolation, still considered one of the safest ways to stem the proliferation of the virus, has caused adults and children to create a new routine. The home office and home schooling, previously restricted to a part of people, has now become commonplace to practically everyone.

The problem is that the same technology that helps keep work and studies up to date can also cause or aggravate eye disorders. Children, who previously had a source of entertainment on tablets, computers and smartphones, started using these devices for classes and communication with distant relatives and friends, increasing the amount of hours in front of the small screens.

A report by the World Health Organization (WHO) points out that the constant use of technology is aggravating a condition that has already been considered by the body as a globalized epidemic: myopia. According to the WHO, in 2050, about 52% of the world population will have developed the disease. And although the report has not yet shown an alarming picture for Brazil, it highlights that the prevalence of myopia and high myopia is already advancing here in our country more than the global global average. While worldwide, it is estimated that between 2020 and 2050, 49% will develop myopia, approximately 596.51 million people; in Brazil the numbers project from 6.8 million cases to 12.9 million, that is, an increase of 89%.

According to Dr. Renato Braz Dias, a reference physician in Retina and Vitreous at the Hospital de Olhos Inob – a company of the Opty Group – ophthalmologists are afraid that the need to adapt work habits, study and entertainment, motivated by the quarantine imposed by combat to Covid-19, can accelerate that process. Braz Dias points out that, in a recent webmeeting promoted by the Department of Medicine at John Hopkins University, in the United States, several discussions revolved around the retinal problems of degenerative myopia, with concern about the effects of quarantine in the medium and long term. “Elevated myopia can cause serious problems in the macula, retinal detachment, glaucoma and cataracts. It means that today’s generation may have a higher incidence of these comorbidities in the future, if there is no effective care on the subject. We already have confirmed data that, in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore, about 90% of young adults are nearsighted and that this incidence would also be related to the excessive use of near vision caused by the use of electronics “, says the doctor.

The ophthalmologist adds that myopia has already been proven to be related to multifactorial causes, including genetics; and also to environmental causes such as the time of excessive use of near vision and the amount of external activity – the more time the child spends outdoors, the less the disease progresses. “In Singapore, the Ministry of Education has made it mandatory for children to spend at least one hour a day in outdoor activities, in sunlight, in schools. It is believed that the ideal would be two hours,” he recalls. “In any case, to reduce the chances of myopia in children, the time for using electronic equipment should be kept to a minimum. If they can play outdoors, exposed to the sun, great. Those who live in an apartment should go to the window or balcony, to take breaks and look at the landscape. The farther you can stay from the TV, the better. At night, the devices should be turned off at least one hour before bed, and the child should never be allowed to sleep with a tablet or smartphone. around, “advises Dr. Renato.

He adds that adults can also have eye problems with overuse of computers. “Being without blinking for a long time, due to the fixation on the screens, can evolve to dry eye. Those who use multifocal glasses can develop problems in the cervical spine, since the slightly higher screen implies repeated movements of raising the head constantly, causing a local injury. Even the frequent headaches can be the result of refractive errors – astigmatism and hyperopia – not corrected or due to the excessive use of near vision “, warns Renato Braz Dias.

