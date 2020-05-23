Milf

TV + (DirecTV 1147, Movistar 117, VTR 017, Claro 052)

Hours: 19:30.

Entertaining. Claudia Conserva, Renata Bravo and Yazmín Vásquez conduct this conversation program from their home, where topics of various kinds are discussed, but always from the female point of view.

Case closed

Channel 13 (DirecTV 148, Movistar 117, VTR 017, Claro 052)

Hours: 15:30.

Dr. Polo presents several cases between participants in litigation, which have a conflict of all kinds, which she tries to resolve as a referee judge. Before participating in the program, litigants must sign an arbitration contract that legally obliges them to respect Polo’s decisions.

I am

Chilevisión (DirecTV 151, Movistar 121, VTR 021, Claro 055)

Hours: 22:30.

Entertaining. Jean Philipe Cretton hosts this program that rewards the best imitators of artists, both national and international, and who submit to the verdict of a jury made up of singer Myriam Hernández, actor Cristián Riquelme and entertainer Antonio Vodanovic.

True Lies

The Network (DirecTV 148, Movistar 121, VTR 021, Claro 055)

Hours: 22:00.

Late. Eduardo Fuentes conducts this late that combines humor, contingency, music and current affairs and whose themes he talks with one or more guests.

Carmen Gloria at your Service

TVN (DirecTV 149, Movistar 119, VTR 019, Claro 053)

Hours: 17:30.

Talk show. In this program dedicated to community issues, Carmen Gloria Arroyo settles cases between litigation participants as a judge, presents special cases of overcoming and, with the participation of some experts, provides advice to face various problems.

I am Lorenzo

Mega (DirecTV 150, Movistar 120, VTR 020, Claro 054)

Hours: 19:30.

Chilean television series. Set in the 1960s, it tells the story of Lorenzo, who lives avoiding any attempt at marriage, even confessing the inevitable: he does not like women. The great solution will be to swap roles with your driver.

Disappeared one night

A&E (DirecTV 207, Movistar 506, VTR 030, Claro 107)

Hours: 9:00 p.m.

Two private Boston detectives, Patrick Kenzie (Casey Affleck) and Angela Gennaro (Michelle Monaghan), are hired by a family to find a four-year-old girl, the daughter of a drug addict (Amy Ryan), who has been kidnapped in one one of the most seedy neighborhoods in the city.

17 again

Warner Channel (DirecTV 206, Movistar 501, VTR 033, Claro 105)

Hours: 9:00 p.m.

At 35, Mike (Matthew Perry) has not achieved the success everyone expected when he was the star of the basketball team in high school. After 18 years selling pharmaceuticals, he has not been promoted at work, does not have a good relationship with his two children and has just separated from his wife (Leslie Mann). One stormy night, Mike stops his car when he sees that the one who was an assistant to his institute is going to jump off a bridge. But when he reaches the bridge, the man has disappeared and he falls into the river. The next morning he realizes that he has returned to being a 17-year-old teenager (Zac Efron).

The Power of the Talisman

Sony (DirecTV 208, Movistar 503, VTR 032, Claro 108)

Hours: 21:25.

A Hong Kong detective (Jackie Chan) suffers a near-fatal accident while investigating a case involving a mysterious medallion with talisman powers and discovers that with the talisman he gains the powers of an immortal warrior, giving him speed, a incredible strength and skill. With the help of an English Interpol agent (Claire Forlani), she will try to discover the secret of the talisman and stop a secret operation of the slave trade.

A Blow of Talent

TBS (DirecTV 216, Movistar 739, VTR 110, Claro 635)

Hours: 20:45.

A sports agent (Jon Hamm), at a bad moment in his career, decides to travel to India and organize a reality show called “The Million Dollar Arm”. The goal is to get the country’s two best young cricket ball pitchers and train them in the United States to make them big stars in the Major League Baseball.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Chest of Death

TNT (DirecTV 502, Movistar 595, VTR 056, Claro 92)

Hours: 22:00.

Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann are getting married, but they are both taken prisoner by Lord Cutler Beckett and accused of having released Captain Jack Sparrow. To save his life, Will will have to find Jack and get his mysterious compass, which hides great power as well as the key to a pirate’s blood debt to a fearsome and sinister Davy Jones, the legendary ghost ship captain The Flying Dutchman. . With Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Kevin McNally, Jack Davenport, Stellan Skarsgard, Lee Arenberg, Mackenzie Crook, Tom Hollander, Naomie Harris, and Jonathan Pryce.

The Pelican Report

TCM (DirecTV 504, Movistar 603, VTR 052, Claro 112)

Hours: 19:10.

Darby Shaw (Julia Roberts), a law student, writes a report analyzing the possible reasons for the recent murder of two Supreme Court justices. His insane in principle report seems to touch on “sensitive” material, as he will soon be the subject of relentless persecution, from which he will emerge alive thanks to the help of a journalist (Denzel Washington) who also wants to discover who is behind those murders.

