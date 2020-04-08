Comedian Marta Martínez, better known as Martita de Graná, has gone from uploading two videos a week – “well, according to me, I’m more than if a good idea comes to mind, I do it” – on Instagram, where she has more than 542,000 followers, to four. Since the quarantine began, Martínez has doubled the number of faithful. And like her, various comedians who used the networks as a tool to make themselves known have noticed an increase in their relevance. In an era without theaters or filming, its small screens have become an injection of laughter for the public and, for them, a shuttle.

“I think that now social networks are used almost more than television,” explains Marta by phone, from Granada, where she is these days. “The first thing we do, before turning on the television, is to pick up the mobile. And on TV they are all the time talking about the coronavirus, the numbers, the curve. Opening the networks and seeing other types of content, even if it is related to the subject, but with a touch of humor, it is beautiful and important ”. Videos like the one that was uploaded on March 23 next to the phrase “I’m bipolar, how are you guys doing?”, Where he travels in a fun way all the moods we go through locked up at home, have already been walking on the The majority of Spaniards.

“Here teleworking, but without the word to work, only tele”, the comedian from Lanzarote Kike Pérez responds when asked how this is happening these days. “Before, work did not allow me to have so much free time to upload content on networks. I had an average of uploading videos every two or three days, and now it is almost daily. ” Pérez has noticed the increased impact on each content. Before, his followers posted an average of between 200 and 300 a week, “maybe 500, depending on what he published.” From the beginning of the quarantine this increase is daily. “Comedians feed on current events, and current events today are monothematic,” he confirms. “90% of the videos we make have to do with quarantine, with the coronavirus, with being at home. They are the topics that are in fashion and overshadow everything else ”. To this comedian these contents also serve as “emotional support”. “It also works for me as therapy, to keep me entertained and keep my head busy.”

On March 15, Raúl Massana published on his Twitter account a video with his wife and two children, three-year-old twins, with the intention of being seen by the rest of his family and friends. In it they told with humor how the comedian was spending the days of confinement. Now that post has more than 7,000 views on Instagram and almost 17,000 on Twitter. “Before all this I was zero social networks,” says the comedian. Soon he was encouraged to make a series with that content. The sixth chapter, where the family recreated the Bill Murray film Trapped in Time, was shared by the fashion comedian and budding presenter of her own program on Movistar + Susi Caramelo on her Instagram account and went viral, with more than 168,000 reproductions. Massana had 3,000 followers on Instagram and now almost 7,000.

Where is the success of these videos? “The secret is the children”, Massana is clear. “It is not because it is funny, that is an incentive because I am creative. The idea is that it is a family at home with children counting very close things, it is almost a reality show ”. All this from a positive point of view. “Humor is one more weapon to face problems. Is there anything better than showing pain and fighting it through humor? During a crisis it is when it is most necessary, ”he argues. A few days ago a woman, whose father has just died due to the coronavirus, wrote to her to tell her that her father asked her to put on the videos to see the children. “It is very exciting, that something so simple that we do at home can make people smile.”

The content shared by Luis Álvaro Rodríguez, a 40-year-old from Madrid, is somewhat different. It does not upload videos – with exceptions such as the song It’s a trend (coronavirus) -, it uses jokes in the form of short sentences on his Twitter account “It doesn’t take long,” he jokes. “Everybody wants to tell how he feels and humor the situation. I’m pulling more from Twitter and I’m writing a few lines there, ”he says, referring to one-sentence jokes. For example: “I have learned to value small things, especially microscopic ones”, “The final will be between the last virus and Amancio Ortega” or “They are not empty streets, they are negative festivals”. He comments on the phone: “People are more receptive to content about quarantine, this is not a good time to make jokes about something else. There is a lot of attention and yes, the followers go up. ” You don’t know the exact number.

The Canary Omayra Cazorla defends that she continues doing “exactly the same”. “You are changing the content, of course, according to what is happening in your day to day. You can not always do the same “, qualifies. He does see a change in the interaction of people, “which is now glued to the mobile, there is nothing else to do either.” On Facebook, before it had 182,000 followers, now the figure is around 200,000. However, for Cazorla, rather than helping her to cope with this, it is a pressure. “The fact of being exposed and trying to live up to it every day creates anxiety and is complicated. I am having a hard time managing it, ”he admits.

