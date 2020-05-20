People had great psychological, economic and social impact

A study by the University of Padua, Italy, showed that the quarantine imposed due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) had a major impact on the sleep and mood of Italians.

According to the research, the confinement, which, on the one hand, is essential to reduce the spread of Covid-19, had a great psychological, economic and social impact, reducing the quality of life of people and putting the psychophysical health of many individuals at risk .

Researchers at the Italian university analyzed the sleep quality of just over 1,300 people between 18 and 35 years old, comparing the week of March 17 to 23 with the first week of February, between days 1 and 7.

The study, which was published in the “Journal of Sleep Research”, found that reduced physical activity, low exposure to sunlight, lack of social activities, fear of contagion and the economic situation led to a deterioration in sleep quality. . In addition, people started to use digital media more. Individuals also came to have a distorted perception of the passage of time.

“The study highlighted alarming data on mental health: 24.2% of the people we surveyed showed symptoms of moderate to extremely severe depression, 32.6% of anxiety and one in two had symptoms of stress. We also showed a major change in the pace sleep-wake, “said Nicola Cellini, from the psychology department at the University of Padua.

See too:

Berlin Church opens doors to Muslims