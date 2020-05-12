Cinema has always been in good spirits in difficult times. How about a movie list to find your inner strength during this quarantine?

Text by Ricardo Gallegos | The magic of cinema goes beyond amazing persecutions or hooded heroes fighting evil. One or more films can become a source of inspiration to find resilience in these times of quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following six films feature valuable lessons on strength and perseverance. In them, you will find the motivation to rebuild yourself and with a little effort, overcome the negative circumstances around you, regardless of their nature.

Relax and find your inner strength with these six movies we recommend during quarantine. They are the kind of stories that call us to greatness as individuals.

The music of my life

Inspired by Bruce Springsteen’s music, “The Music of My Life” is the story of Javed, a young man of Pakistani origin who finds in his musical idol the tools to believe in himself, fight against his father’s conservative beliefs and fulfill his dream of being a writer.

The film is set in a small English town, just as the country is being hit by a cruel economic recession and nationalism invokes dangerous currents of intolerance.

With strength derived from the lyrics of ‘El Jefe’, Javed tries to overcome the gray panorama that surrounds him, evoking a rebellious spirit and using art as an evolutionary engine. “The Music of My Life” is an honest story that uses comedy, music and a lot of heart to remind you of something very important: you are not alone.

Extraordinary camp

Documentary that explains the importance of Camp Jened, a space free of discrimination that for three decades brought together disabled adolescents from all over the United States. Here they could make friends, express their emotions, explore their sexuality and grow spiritually.

In this place they were treated as full beings … something that did not happen in their normal life, because at that time society lacked the minimum conditions for the disabled to lead a normal life. In the long run, the ideas of self-esteem and strength gained in the camp evolved into activism, and then a historical movement.

Through testimonies and interviews, the documentary explains in great detail the situation around disability rights, the political work necessary to generate change, and the source that inspired its most passionate representatives.

Extraordinary

The story of ‘Auggie’ Pullman (Jacob Tremblay), a boy who was born with facial deformities, must face the challenge of entering school, where he will be an easy target for bullys.

“Extraordinary” is a moving film that, in addition to showing little Auggie’s problems, provides a round explanation of how the situation emotionally affects the people around him.

We are facing an ideal movie for all ages. His powerful message of respect for all human beings is extremely valuable, especially in these times of uncertainty and intolerance.

For Sama

An intimate documentary of the civil conflict in Syria captured by Waad al-Kateab, a journalist who lives with her husband Hamza and her newborn Sama in a hospital besieged by the regime’s armed forces.

These people seem to live on another planet, a cruel place where shelling is a daily occurrence and children don’t even flinch when they hear explosions in the distance. No exaggeration, no script: Al-Kateab simply uses her camera to document the brutal situation around her.

Although heartbreaking and difficult to see, “Para Sama” is a relevant work that exhibits the horrors of war from the point of view of the resistance and the people who stayed behind to try to save as many lives as possible. It is a story about perseverance and pain that exalts love as the most important force to survive.

Men Overboard

In this French comedy, a depressed man decides to join the men’s synchronized swimming team and discovers that his companions are also going through some age-related crisis. By sharing their personal experiences, this peculiar group of misunderstandings begins to unite to improve their performance and conquer small achievements towards a larger goal.

Between jokes and melancholy, “Hombres al agua” manages to generate empathy from its first scenes in order to build a more interesting story. Suddenly, you begin to fall in love with its colorful characters and the film is no longer a conventional sports comedy but has become a cunning speech about tolerance, solidarity and perseverance.

A very light and fun tape that shines through the clever way in which it handles delicate mental health and addiction issues.

The way back

The Way Back, a film about an alcoholic man who finds the opportunity for redemption in his new job as coach of a school basketball team.

Naturally, “The Way Back” was a therapeutic process for actor Affleck, who transformed his personal experiences into one of the best performances of his life.

Affleck used this film to look in the mirror, try to overcome his problem, and send a message of resilience to all people facing obstacles. And although “The Way Back” doesn’t have an innovative story, there is enough material to create an authentic film that will surely serve to motivate more than one person.

How do you like these movies to find resilience during this quarantine?

