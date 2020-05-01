The coronavirus keeps us at home, but that shouldn’t be a problem as we can dive into different stories available on various digital platforms, so good and entertaining that there will be no room for anxiety. Let us begin…

1. Boost: YouTube

Young, blonde and with a personality of a thousand demons, this is how we could define Henry Coles (Maddie Hasson), the protagonist of a chaotic story, with supernatural events and many caricature winks, somewhat amusing.

The adventure begins by telling us her past through flashbacks, while taking each chapter to events that marked her life, and made her the anti-hero who fights to like us.

After a violent event at age 16, she discovers that she has the super power to teleport, but not to the place that she wants, but where her body feels that it will be protected, in this case, her room.

During her two seasons, based on Steven Gould’s novel Cleo Coles (Missi Pyle), she offers the unconventional family nuance by showing an awkward and unsuccessful mother, but one who deeply loves her daughter.

The action is joined by her half-sister Jenna Faith (Sarah Desjardins), who helps her control her constant attacks of anger and periodically control her impulses; And then we meet Townes Linderman (Daniel Maslany as), an autistic friend from school, who is also described as his henchman.

The villain Nikolai (Callum Keith Rennie) is the one who leads us to discover that Henry’s abilities are inherited (from his absent father), and that he can not only be transported to her room, but wherever she wants with her mind, as long as when you are in a situation of real danger.

2. Mindhunter: Netflix

If you like detective drama productions and a good dose of suspense, then I present Mindhunter, a psychological plot that shows us how two agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the 70s, start a cycle of interviews with the murderers in the most famous series of the time, to know the motivations and traumas that led them to commit those crimes.

Special Agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) is a brilliant and insightful man, who after several years working as a detective, comes up with an idea to interview criminals, in order to create a line of patterns that lead them to future murderers. His meticulous personality allows him to express on screen that special talent to get into the minds of criminals and achieve empathy that allows him to get the darkest information.

Imagine, a job like this could emotionally break anyone, so here we meet Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), the big, tough guy who has little patience for convicts and who adds a hint of intensity that manages to make even intimidated feel a criminal.

Two seasons, distributed in 38 chapters, one hour each, increasingly intense, interesting and full of captivating moments that will not let you take off the screen.

3. The Handmaid’s Tale: Hulu

The story of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) unfolds in a dystopian future, which shows us a totalitarian society, repressed by the most retrograde biblical beliefs.

After the world began to suffer an unprecedented health crisis, where a large number of women in the country became sterile and the birth rate reached almost zero.

A group of religious fanatics led by Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) decide to turn a free and independent society into the “Republic of Gilead”, giving way to slavery, rape, and all kinds of human deprivation .

The new world now possessed fertile women prisoners, banned from reading, writing, offering an opinion, and with mandatory classes of submission to their new masters, housework, and giving their children to powerful families they did not possess.

June went from being a respected publisher in society, to living the rapes of Fred, while Serena held her hands so that she did not touch her husband during that “religious” act, which was not for pleasure, but the conception of children to that millionaire and sterile family.

Based on the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, “The Maid’s Tale” is an exceptional piece, packed with disturbing moments, off-the-cuff performances, and a bitter taste that in ephemeral moments offers you a tried-and-true sweet of revenge .

4. Better Call Saul: Netflix

The series “Breaking Bad” is one of the masterpieces of television of this century, standing out for its plot, performances, photography, music, and of course a captivating and exciting script.

With its overwhelming success, it is not for less that a “spin off” was born, and this is “Better Call Saul”, where we transport ourselves to the beginning of everything, through one of the most picturesque and well-built characters in the series, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), an unconventional lawyer, who breaks the laws but ends up as the winner.

Within its five seasons, murders, shootings and betrayals stand out, allowing us to once again enjoy characters like our beloved and hated Mike (Jonathan Banks), the interesting Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). And at the same time, meet new figures such as Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), a correct and skillful lawyer who has a romantic relationship with Jimmy / Saul, becoming her love interest.

The aesthetics of this production is similar to his main work, exhibiting himself as meticulous, detailed and with an enveloping plot that will not let you move a second during the almost 60 minutes that each chapter lasts.

5. Self Made: Netflix

A period story based on real life is the raw material of this telefilm that shows the true face of the struggle and perseverance to achieve your dreams.

Exhibiting a conventional structure much like a novel, “Self Made” strips Sarah Breedlove, known as Madam CJ Walker (Octavia Spencer), a poor African American, poorly studied, but with a struggling soul, who did not allow her to conform, which It led her to be the first millionaire woman of color in the United States.

Being an Afro-haired woman and working closely with a stylist who also created her products, Sarah asked to become a seller of those items, but what she got were racist comments, from the mouth of another black woman, who for having a lighter complexion , felt superior.

That experience was the trigger for her to start creating her own styling creams, becoming the one who also sold and styled.

This mini series of four episodes shows us that even if it is little by little and life brings you face dozens of difficulties, the one who perseveres triumphs.

6. Mad Men: Netflix

If you are a lover of vintage productions, then this series is for you. Donald Draper (Jon Hamm) is the one who takes us by the hand to this story full of memorable moments and very faithful to the moment it is set: The 60s.

When we meet Donald the first thing we see is a very attractive man, with an overwhelming personality, and a great ability to appear that everything is under control.

During its seven seasons you can enjoy the performances of Elizabeth Moss, as Peggy Olson, a woman with a vision ahead of her time, who came to the advertising agency “Sterling Cooper” as Don’s secretary, but becomes a benchmark of power feminine in a “world of men”.

This series is an exquisite piece where glamor, good script, excellent camera handling, enviable selection of music and casting converge, beautiful production design and many other qualifications that have made it one of the most award-winning series of recent times. .

7. Easy: Netflix

This is an unconventional series, not only because it showcases each chapter independently from the next, but because its stories are intertwined, recounting everyday situations that feel like watching a documentary.

Chicago, in the United States, is the setting where we will meet a married couple who start to get bored of the relationship, reaching the point of dating other people, but with the consent of the other.

Then we meet a girl in her 30s, without a partner or children, who decides to enter the dating world through mobile applications.

And so, we will unveil different characters such as lesbians, writers, businessmen and actresses who are exposing the “easy and complex” part of life, trapping us chapter after chapter during its three seasons.

8. The Mandalorian: Disney +

Can you imagine traveling to the beach but from a planet millions of light years away? Well then you can enjoy this space story, located in the distant Star Wars universe.

The Mandalorian is an order, but not just anyone, in which those who practice it are obliged to use metal-sculpted suits, fight for the honor of their people, and hide their faces behind a mask all their lives.

Who takes us through history is the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), who was kidnapped from his village, and later converted to this “religion” where you leave everything behind and become a mercenary.

Later we meet a small creature of the same species as the “Yoda” from “Star Wars”, but in its baby version, a tenderness, whom they seek to kidnap the bad guys because they have psychic abilities, which makes the plot much more interesting.

During its first season, this story, told in a spatial western tone, fights and betrayals are the daily bread, but with the effect of caring for the recurring characters.

9. Living with Yourself: Netflix

The charismatic actor Paul Rudd dresses himself as Miles, a man with a comfortable life, but who begins to feel stagnant and without any inspiration in life.

Science fiction fused with comedy covers us in the eight chapters of its first season. Starting the plot when Miles tells a co-worker how he feels and he recommends a treatment, with the promise that he will leave there being a new person.

The center in question is responsible for bringing out the best version of you, but not through psychological therapies, but nothing more and nothing less than through cloning.

Although it could remind you of any chapter of “Black Mirror”, the truth is that this production has its own soul, a very fun one and with valuable lessons for each one.

10. Grace and Frankie: Netflix

Senior experiences have never been so much fun, and that’s why we never stop mentioning this series in all of our best tops to kick the punch. (Here our review shorturl.at/GPY03)

Grace and Frankie have different personalities, but the common denominator of not letting them get run over by them, and living dozens of adventures like when they were in their 20s.

This production, created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, shows us that life, although full of difficulties, always allows us to live moments of happiness and fulfillment.

.