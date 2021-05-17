Quantummania to shoot with The Volume

It is clear that The Volume technology has come to stay. After the series “The Mandalorian” made successful use of this new way of shooting, more specifically to recreate the sets of the filming set, many large film productions have been encouraged to use it. The movie “The Batman” or “Thor: Love and Thunder” have been used in their productions, and now another is confirmed that will also use it.

Director Peyton reed has confirmed on his Twitter account that they will use this innovative technology for the filming of the film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania”, the third installment in the Ant-Man franchise. The revelation has been made by publishing an image next to a message in which we could read “Welcome to The Volume”.

The Volume is a virtual imaging technique that uses projections to simulate an open environment while in a closed environment. We are talking about a large set made up of a succession of huge LED screens on which images of the environment are projected. Any environment that you want to create digitally. With the addition that it can be modified on the fly to add or remove items. This means that you do not have to resort to the classic chroma.

Principal photography for the film is scheduled to begin at the end of May, and finish in September. The little that is officially known about the film is that it will introduce the villain Kang as Jonathan Majors. For this reason, it is also thought that in this film we will also have the introduction of the Young Avengers, but this second is for the moment more a rumor than anything else. Marvel Studios has yet to release an official synopsis for the film.