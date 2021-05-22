Quantumania could have an epic comeback

Actress Evangeline Lilly could have made a great SPOILER for the Marvel Studios film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

They will start shooting the movie soon Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, so Evangeline lilly he is already preparing and has the script in his hands. She wanted to share her opinion on this new installment of Marvel studios, but in doing so he has committed a great SPOILER. Since it mentions a character from the first installment that we have not seen again in the Cinematic Universe.

“I have my script. Read. I’M LOVIN ‘IT. I can not wait”. Revealed in his caption.

But as we can see among the hastags that he has used, he has mentioned Corey Stoll. The actor played Darren Cross / Yellowjacket, the villain from the first movie of Ant-Man, and even though he was apparently assassinated in the end, the publication of Evangeline lilly It has led to speculation that he might be ready to return.

Maybe he’s lost in the Quantum Realm? And how they will return to that place could they find it. Perhaps it is a situation similar to what happened to Red Skull on Captain America the First Avenger (2011), who disappeared and we left him for dead. But later we could see it in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

What will the movie be about?

For now we have few details of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it seems that the Quantum Realm will be very important for this movie, also the villain will be Kang the conqueror, a character from the future who travels through time.

Directed by Peyton reed, the film will feature a cast led by Paul rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, Evangeline lilly as Hope van Dyne / Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym, Kathryn newton as Cassie Lang, Jonathan Majors like Kang, Michael Pena like Luis and David Dastmalchian like Kurt. It is also believed that the actor YOU who plays Dave has been cut from the film for being in the midst of multiple sexual assault allegations against him and his wife.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania It will be released on February 17, 2023. While we wait for more information, we can see the two previous films in the Disney plus streaming platform.