Quantumania casts for mysterious role

In addition to the arrival of Kang, The Conqueror, and a new Cassie Lang, Marvel is looking for the interpreter of a hitherto unknown character. The cast of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania continues to grow.

There are just a few days until the filming of The Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and the production continues to add stars to enrich the story. Although most of the protagonists continue, it was known that new characters will be added in this installment.

According to information shared by Murphy’s Multiverse, Marvel studios looking to hire an actress of any ethnicity. The production company specifies that the candidates for the role are between 9 and 12 years old. The selected young artist will play a character who has not yet received a name in the credits.

It is not yet known if it is an important personality. Much less is known if it will be a significant addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it will not take long for the theories to appear.

Another detail that appears in the leaked comments is that the studio is also looking for young actors. They must have skills with comedy, dancing, or singing.

What does ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ intend to do with this in said film? There are still two years to go to see on the screen what results from the ingenuity of the director in charge of the project, Peyton reed.

On the other hand, there is confirmation that the recordings will start on May 31 in Atlanta Y London. With such data, the developers will launch this work at the same time as The marvels, sequel to Captain Marvel.

Also, one of the most shocking news related to this title is that it will introduce one of the most important villains in comics to the seventh art. Is about Kang, The Conqueror.

Said nemesis will be personified by Jontahan majors, who worked on the series Lovecraft country.

Along with Majors will be in the cast Paul rudd What Scott Lang, Evangeline lilly What Hope van dyne, Michael Douglas What Hank pym Y Michelle Pfeiffer What Janet van dyne. Next to these, there will be the debut of Kathryn newton What Cassie Lang. The feature film will hit theaters on February 17, 2023.