Quantum technologies drive high-performance microscopy

06/29/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

Alberto Requena

Our perceptual organs are precious elements, to the point that they led to statements such as Aristotle’s, who stated that “there was nothing in the intellect that had not been in the senses before & rdquor ;. But, certainly, the sensors that humans are endowed with, being very valuable, vitally necessary, are not, precisely, a paragon of sensitivity.

If it is the ear, the range of frequencies for which it is sensitive is between 20 and 20,000 hertz, a very limited range, flanked by ultrasound above and infrasound below. The separation between the ears is directly proportional to the frequency that they can pick up, as evidenced by elephants. Extremely low frequencies are the natural environment of earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, or the atomic bomb itself.

They are frequencies that are poorly absorbed and propagate very well. Ultrasounds are much more absorbed, in addition to limiting the size of the objects to interact with, as the wavelength is much longer.

Regarding smell and taste, we would point out that, with a few exceptions such as the detection of sulfur compounds, in which the nose is unbeatable, the noses or electronic tongues have the upper hand in almost all known records.

Touch is now recreated with detection of pressures below 15 kilopascals, which is similar to the force used in usual activities such as holding an object or pressing on the screen of our phone.

Touch, something specialTouch, something special

But it is necessary to highlight an organ of extraordinary value for animal life and, on the other hand, an extremely deficient receiver, capable of capturing electromagnetic oscillations, between about 380 nanometers and about 750 nanometers, which is the smallest interval of wavelengths. of the electromagnetic spectrum, leaving out infrared radiation, is what we perceive through touch. We even generate it ourselves, along with microwaves and radio waves, at one extreme, and ultraviolet radiation, X-rays, gamma rays and cosmic rays on the other.

Many species, especially insects, capture ultraviolet light, such as bees that use it effectively to get close to flowers and capture nectar, rather than the supposed attraction for color. Our sensors are not very sensitive, certainly. As technology advances and we have more and more sophisticated devices, the improvements that evolution could bring online become more apparent.

Humans have always tried to improve nature, adapting it to our interests. That is precisely the difference between Science and Technology. The first aims to know how processes are produced, the second, once this is known, applies it to transform Nature and make it available to us.

In cases, this process involves improving human qualities. Seeing is essential in humans. How we see, is the goal of Science and improving vision is the goal of technology. And once with the technology at our disposal, there are no limits or limiting stages, other than the knowledge available at a given historical moment.

The microscope challenge The microscope challenge

The microscope was a first concretion, when Zacharias Janssen proposed it in 1590, to which many other names would be added, such as Hooke or Malpiagi, always linked to the observation of contemplating living cells. They are joined by Abbe or Zeiss. Around the 30s of the last century, the theoretical limit for optical microscopy was reached, despite the growing interest in observing details of cellular structures.

The great contribution that remained, derived from questioning the use of light directly, since since Quantum it had been shown that every material particle had a wave associated with it, within the framework of the wave-corpuscle duality that De Broglie revealed.

Electrons, like protons and neutrons, have associated waves, usable and concretable in the so-called transmission electron microscope, which achieved magnifications of 100,000X, when the optics had stopped at 1000X.

In 1931 this microscope was developed in Germany by Knol and Ruska, which was improved very shortly afterwards, in 1937, with von Ardene’s proposal for a scanning electron microscope, which swept sample surfaces with an electron beam: the answer it received in particle form, he used it to build a three-dimensional image of the surface being analyzed.

It produces high-resolution images from conductive samples, which is achieved by coating them with a metal, and by sweeping the surface with accelerated electrons, it dislodges particles from the surface that reach the detector, made up of electromagnets that measure the amount and intensity of electrons that reach it after having interacted with the surface of the sample and forming three-dimensional images.

Electrons accelerated under a potential difference of 100,000 volts are associated with an electromagnetic wave of about 4 picometers, thus allowing the observation of the atoms that make up a solid, separated by a couple of tenths of a nanometer, let’s say.

Atomic forceAtomic force

The atomic force microscope proposed by Binning and Rohrer tracks the surface with a sharp tip of pyramidal or conical shape, coupled to a flexible microscopic lever: it allows to characterize nano (10-9nm) and even atomic (10-10nm) samples for conductive materials , which earned them the 1986 Nobel Prize.

The stochastic nature of electromagnetic radiation limits the performance of photon-based microscopes. The sensitivity of radiation-based devices requires a noise level, as it affects resolution and sensitivity.

It is not about increasing the intensity of radiation, since it is not possible in many cases when observing living beings, since laser radiation, which is appropriate to increase the intensity, while controlling the frequency that is used, can cause irreparable damage to the living materials to be observed, altering the biological processes under study.

Improving imageImproving image

The question is to improve the image of the observations of living materials, without increasing the intensity. For this, it has been proposed to use quantum correlation, which allows a signal-to-noise ratio far from the harmful limit that is exceeded in conventional microscopy.

The proposal consists, in the first instance, in the use of coherent Raman microscopy, whose resolution is below the wavelength used and, at the same time, uses quantum correlated energies to illuminate. Correlation makes it possible to obtain images of the molecular links, significantly improving the signal, with which it is possible to observe biological structures that are impossible to achieve with other techniques.

The technique of quantum enhanced absorption microscopy, proposed by Casacio et al. in the journal Nature, it is developed within the framework of coherent Raman scattering microscopy, which involves illumination with quantum correlated energy. Therefore, they are non-linear processes, and as a consequence there is no proportionality between the incident intensity and the response.

By the way, the performance in all Raman technologies is very low and, in fact, it was not until the lasers were present that Raman spectroscopy advanced. It is illuminated with high intensity visible light to obtain very low intensity spectra, in areas of the spectrum with lower energy.

It is a form of nonlinear microscopy that allows a probe to examine the fluorescent vibrational spectrum, therefore, the emission of biomolecules. It allows to detect chemical bonds with great selectivity, the highest possible at present. It opens the doors to study biological processes, metabolic, membrane potentials or responses to antibiotics.

The issue to overcome is the damage inflicted by the intensity of the illumination associated with the Raman processes, which affects the sensitivity and the speed of obtaining the image and this limits its application. Coherent Raman microscopy is limited by noise associated with the intensity of illumination. Instrumentation cannot be improved in this way.

Quantum correlationQuantum correlation

Quantum correlation in coherent Raman microscopy enables noise limitation and improved signal-to-noise ratio by up to 35%, revealing properties hidden by signal noise. It means overcoming that barrier presented by coherent Raman microscopy, with quantum correlation, which makes it possible to avoid the damage inflicted by light.

By exceeding the limit of the noise of the laser shot, the opportunity is opened to obtain real video image, at the relevant speed, of the molecular vibrations of weak links, which were not available. Sensors using quantum correlation can provide signal-to-noise ratios that bypass the photodamage of conventional techniques.

They are a key application of quantum technologies, overcoming the restrictions that existed in the performance of high-performance microscopes, so the proposal can be far-reaching.

Every time we go deeper into the explanation of the intimacy of processes, including those related to life, thanks to technologies that allow us to see where we humans are not incapable of looking, due to lack of acuity. Intimacy is very non-linear, as we have seen. The processes are never simple. But little by little.

Alberto Requena is Professor of Physical Chemistry and Emeritus Professor at the University of Murcia.

Reference

Quantum-enhanced nonlinear microscopy. Catxere A. Casacio et al. Nature volume 594, pages201–206 (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03528-w

Top image: An artist’s recreation of the quantum microscope revealing previously unseen biological structures. Credit: University of Queensland.