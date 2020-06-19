For 25 years, physicists have been using an exotic state of matter that arises in ultra-cold atoms to investigate quantum behavior on a macroscopic scale. And now they can do it in space.

The feat (the creation of a Bose-Einstein condensate) has been carried out by physicists from NASA’s Cold Atoms Laboratory (CAL), valued at $ 100 million, which came into operation aboard the International Space Station in June 2018. The results constitute a proof of concept showing that the laboratory can successfully exploit the microgravity of space to generate phenomena that would be impossible on Earth.

“I find this a simply amazing achievement,” says Courtney Lannert, a theoretical physicist at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. The findings were published June 11 in the journal Nature.

Exotic behavior

First created in 1995, Bose-Einstein condensates originate by cooling clouds of atoms to just below absolute zero. At this temperature, the wave-like quantum nature of the particles prevails, merging into a single macroscopic quantum object that physicists can employ to investigate exotic behaviors.

On Earth, gravity limits the study of these clouds, since they disperse rapidly unless the gravitational effects are counteracted by strong magnetic fields. However, in microgravity, condensates persist for a longer time, allowing for more precise investigations. And since weak magnetic traps can be used in space to trap atoms, it is possible to lower their temperature even further, in part thanks to a technique that cools condensates by allowing them to expand. “Most quantum physicists would say that cold atom experiments are great, but to improve them you have to move them into space,” says Kamal Oudrhiri, director of the CAL mission at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

The researchers used the precise CAL lasers under high vacuum conditions to produce condensates that survived more than a second at 200 billionths of a degree above absolute zero, at the level of some of the most successful experiments conducted on Earth. In future tests, the team plans to drop to a record temperature of 20 billionths of a degree and create condensates that last 5 seconds, Oudrhiri says. That would make it the coldest place in the known universe.

A laboratory the size of a dishwasher

This condensate is not the first to be obtained in space. Some experiments conducted on rockets temporarily entering space (and others using free-falling towers on Earth) have provided clues to how this phase of matter behaves under microgravity conditions. But CAL is the first of these labs to be found permanently in that environment, says Maren Mossman, a physicist at Washington State University at Pullman, and it could be the first in a series of cold-atom labs located in space. . Its success was not guaranteed, he stresses: the CAL has embedded instruments that typically take up an entire laboratory in a volume the size of a dishwasher.

And these results are only the beginning. Mossman is part of a team that uses CAL to create Efimov states, groups of particles that do not unite two by two, but three by three, and which have long fascinated physicists.

Other groups have also started experiments to induce phenomena that are only possible in the environment of the International Space Station. Lannert’s team, for example, has started producing condensate bubbles 30 microns in diameter. Subjected to Earth’s gravity, they would accumulate and take the shape of a bowl or pancake. The characteristics of the bubbles, which are fine and have no edges, should lead them to generate eddies, or vortices, with novel behaviors, says the researcher. “That shape cannot take shape unless the force of gravity is removed. Prospects are good at the moment, in the sense that the trap does what we expect it to do. ”

“Cardiac surgery” in space

Although already the most complex experiment ever performed on the International Space Station, the installation underwent a staggering update in January. In eight days, NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir installed an atomic interferometer, a process Oudrhiri likens to performing a heart operation in space.

The interferometer divides the clouds into two quantum states (so it is as if each atom exists in two places at once), which then come back together to generate an interference pattern. This allows the forces around the condensate to be measured with great sensitivity, which can be used by physicists to test the fundamental laws of nature or to search for dark energy. Trials in May (when the remotely controlled CAL was the only active cold-atom lab in the United States due to confinement by the coronavirus) show that the interferometer works as intended, Oudrhiri says.

The compact nature of CAL made it necessary to make concessions regarding its possibilities: it is not the ideal laboratory for any experiment, since it must adjust to the needs of multiple projects, says Lannert. “But the sacrifice is worth it,” he adds. Furthermore, it allows physicists to carry out these experiments without the need for large laboratories. “We are a small humanities university, so it is tremendously exciting to be able to get data with this instrument.”

Elizabeth Gibney / Nature News

Article translated and adapted by Research and Science with permission from Nature Research Group.

Reference: “Observation of Bose – Einstein condensates in an Earth-orbiting research lab”, David C. Aveline et al. in Nature, vol. 582, p. 193-197, June 11, 2020.