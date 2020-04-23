There are few games that are confirmed for the PlayStation 5, one of them is the horror game Quantum Error, of which little is known. Fortunately, today more was revealed about its gameplay and the best thing for lovers of suspense and horror games is that it will be a mix between Dead Space and DOOM 3.

In an interview with GamingBolt, developer TeamKill Media mentioned that the game system will be based on the first-person shooter genre, but it will also have a dose of puzzles, so they consider it to be a combination of the horror series Dead Space. and DOOM 3. According to developers Dakoda Jones and Micah Jones, the player will put himself in the shoes of a firefighter who will make his skills the main mechanics of the game, which will be a slower FPS.

“We plan to have puzzles where you need to use a Halligan bar to make way for you in certain areas, things, or rooms that, if not ventilated, will explode if the door is not open, at which time you will have to manage oxygen levels,” they explained. developers.

Quantum Error will not use jump scares

As you could already see in the trailer that the developer shared, Quantum Error will also have a focus on suspense. The title will have an FPS as the main game system, but the suspense aspect will also be very important, since TeamKill Media promises not to base it on sudden scares (jump scares) or other “cheap” resources to cause fear, but will build the atmosphere in a more elaborate way.

“With Quantum Error, we opted for shooting mechanics first, as it is the main gameplay involved; however, in terms of building the horror aspect of the game, it will be done in a way that promotes the atmosphere more than anything scripted. No sudden scares [jump scares] or another cheap thing like that. The whole atmosphere of the game will be the embodiment of the weird, ”said TeamKill Media.

So far, what do you think of this horror game? Are you interested in this experience? Tell us in the comments.

Quantum Error is expected to hit PlayStation 4 and also PlayStation 5; However, the developer does not know if it will be one of the initial lineup of the next generation console from Sony. You can find more news related to it if you visit this page.

