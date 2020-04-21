The catalog of games that will arrive in the launch window of PlayStation 5 is taking shape. Even some exclusive titles for the brand are already known. Among those that have already been confirmed is Quantum Error. When it was announced, many stakeholders thought that the title would debut alongside the new system, but the truth is that the developer does not yet know when it will launch it.

Today managers of the development team of this new cosmic horror game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 confirmed that its production is going very well, but they also made a somewhat discouraging announcement, as they revealed that the users who buy the new launch console they may not have a chance to play it, as it is uncertain when it will be for sale.

“It is too early to say whether Quantum Error will arrive at the PS5 launch or how long after the launch. Development is going smoothly and quickly, but there is still a lot to do. So we’ll see, “a spokesperson told Push Square.

On the other hand, to account for the good pace that the development of Quantum Error is taking, the developer shared through Twitter the render of the basic enemies of the game.

When will PlayStation 5 arrive?

Sony, for its part, has not confirmed the debut date of its new console. However, plans for it to arrive before the end of 2020 are still in place, but apparently the company is going through a difficult stage, as it cannot decide on the price, which is expected to be high.

In addition, many of the announcements preparing for E3 2020 are expected to be made in advance, due to the cancellation of the event. Among these revelations could be that of the PlayStation 5. Sony will soon hold 2 events, but apparently there will be no news about the PlayStation 5. That said, we will have to wait to know more about Sony’s plans for the following system. generation.

What do you think of this horror title? Do you expect this installment to be one of the most striking titles on PlayStation 5? I’ll buy? Tell us in the comments.

If you are interested in Quantum Error, we inform you that TeamKill Media, its developer is already working on a new trailer, which will be more extensive than the revelation one; meanwhile, we leave you with the one available so far.

