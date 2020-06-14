Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

To kick off the Future Game Show with excitement, TeamKill Media showed off a new teaser for Quantum Error. In case you don’t know, this is a brand new horror FPS that is in development for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The video that TeamKill Media shared was a preview that let us see the immersive and dark corridors that Quantum Error and its special horror will take us through. He also brought us face to face with some of the creatures that will threaten us here and presented the arsenal that we will have to defend ourselves.

Without further ado we leave you with the new advance of Quantum Error:

Now that you saw it, what did you think? Are you excited to get your hands on Quantum Error? Tell us in the comments.

