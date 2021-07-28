Quantum entanglement with a black hole

In the Hayden-Preskill experiment, a well-known merely hypothetical or “mental” experiment in quantum physics, with fictional characters, Alice throws a book containing secrets into a black hole.

His colleague Bob has a quantum system, such as a quantum computer, that is quantum entangled with the black hole. Quantum entanglement is a unique feature of quantum mechanics. With entanglement, atomic-scale particles are interconnected in a way that contravenes everyday logic. Actions performed on a particle affect its quantum entangling partners in the same way. That happens even if they are separated by a formidable distance. And even if some go into a black hole and the others stay out.

The imaginary Hayden-Preskill experiment indicates that if Bob has a quantum entangled system with the black hole, he should be able to retrieve the information thrown at it by Alice.

Bob does this by observing some light particles that have been emitted by the black hole in the form of Hawking radiation.

By comparing those particles to your quantum entangled system, you can figure out how the black hole messed up Alice’s book. Then you can restore the book.

According to this thought experiment, all this would occur despite the fact that black holes are an exit ramp from the visible universe. Everything they swallow disappears forever from the visible universe, except for those few quantum entangled light particles.

According to the new theorem of Zoe Holmes’ team, any quantum machine learning algorithm will fail when trying to recover information swallowed by a black hole, even with a quantum computer that is quantum entangled with the black hole. (Image: Los Alamos National Laboratory)

However, a new theorem developed by the team of Zoe Holmes of the Los Alamos American National Laboratory indicates that restoring Alice’s book would be essentially impossible after all.

Holmes and his colleagues have discovered that a machine learning algorithm that tries to learn how the black hole messes up information stalls on what is defined as a “barren plateau.” Machine learning is an artificial intelligence technique to allow a computer to learn things when exposed to new data, without needing to be reprogrammed. It even allows you to make predictions with high probability of success on complex situations, provided that the algorithms used by the system have sufficient sample data.

The inability of the machine learning algorithm to continue to advance means that Bob cannot figure out what was in Alice’s book.

The theorem developed by Holmes and his colleagues places limits on what quantum algorithms can learn about very complex physical systems. Fortunately, most physical processes are not as complex as black holes, so this does not condemn quantum machine learning to uselessness, although it does put limits on it, which will force users of such intelligence systems. artificial to carefully choose the problems they want to be solved by quantum machine learning algorithms.

The study is titled “Barren plateaus preclude learning scramblers.” And it has been published in the academic journal Physical Review Letters. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)