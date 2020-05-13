Objects are made of atoms, and atoms are also the sum of their parts: electrons, protons, and neutrons. But immersion in one of those protons and neutrons makes things very strange. Three particles called quarks come and go almost at the speed of light because they pull back interconnected strings of particles called gluons. Interestingly, the mass of the proton arises from the energy of the stretchable gluon strings, since quarks weigh very little, and gluons nothing.

Physicists discovered this unique picture of quarks and gluons in the 1960s, and in the following decade they married it to an equation, thus creating a theory called quantum chromodynamics (CDC). The problem is that, although the theory seems certain, its mathematical complexity is extraordinary. Faced with the task of calculating how three lightweight particles produce the burly proton, the CDC is unable to provide a meaningful response.

“It haunts and frustrates,” says Mark Lancaster, a particle physicist at the University of Manchester. “We know from all, all that quarks and gluons interact with each other, but we cannot calculate” the result.

A million dollar math prize awaits someone who solves the type of equation used in the CDC to show how massive entities like protons form. In the absence of such a solution, particle physicists have created arduous indirect ways of offering approximate solutions. Some infer quark activity experimentally, in particle colliders, while others put the world’s most powerful computers at their service. But these approximation techniques have recently disagreed with each other, and thus physicists are now in the uncertainty of what exactly their theory predicts, and thus in a worse situation to interpret the signals from new particles. or new and not predicted effects.

To understand why quarks and gluons laugh at mathematics in such a way, one must remember how much mathematical machinery goes into describing even well-behaved particles.

A humble electron, for example, can briefly emit and then absorb a photon. During its ephemeral life, it can become a pair of particles, one of matter, of antimatter the other, each of which is involved in new stunts, and thus to infinity. Each individual event ends quickly, but quantum mechanics allows the combined tumble of that “virtual” activity to continue indefinitely.

In the 1940s, after considerable struggle, mathematical rules were developed capable of accommodating that peculiar feature of nature. Studying an electron required breaking down its virtual environment into a series of possible events, each corresponding to a drawing named after the Feynman diagram, which, in turn, bears an associated formula. A perfect analysis of the electron required an infinite succession of diagrams (and a calculation with infinite steps), but luckily for the physicists it turned out that the most wired drawings of rarer events did not count too much. Truncating the series gave good enough answers.

The discovery of quarks in the 1960s knocked it all out. By hitting protons with electrons, the proton was found to have internal parts held together by a new force. Physicists rushed to find a description of these new basic components and managed to introduce all the details of quarks and the “strong force” that binds them into one compact equation in 1973. But their theory of the strong force, the quantum chromodynamics, does not behave in the usual way, and neither do particles.

Feynman diagrams treat particles as if they interact by approaching each other from a distance, like billiard balls. But quarks don’t act like this. The Feynman diagram representing three quarks separated by distances and coming together to form a proton is a mere “cartoon,” according to Filip Tanedo, particle physicist at the University of California, Riverside: quarks are linked between yes so strongly that they have no separate existence. The intensity of their connection also means that the infinite series of terms corresponding to the Feynman diagrams grows without rate instead of diminishing with a speed that allows an easy approximation. Put simply, Feynman diagrams are the wrong tool.

Strong force is strange for two main reasons. The first is that the electromagnetic force affects only a variety of charges, the electrical one; instead, the fort acts on three: the “colored” charges, nicknamed red, green, and blue. Stranger still is that the particle carrying the strong force, which is called gluon, also has a color charge. So, while the (electrically neutral) photons of the electromagnetic fields do not interact with each other, the collections of colored gluons come together to form chords. “That’s what really makes the differences we see,” says Lancaster. The gluons’ ability to clump together, together with all three charges, make the strong force strong, so much so that the quarks cannot escape the company of the others.

Evidence that gluons exist and act as predicted has accumulated over the years. But for most calculations, the CDC equation has turned out to be unmanageable. Physicists have to know what the CDC predicts, however: not just to understand quarks and gluons, but to accurately determine the characteristics of other particles, since they are all affected by that dance of quantum activity involving virtual quarks.

One way to approach it is to infer the incalculable values ​​by observing the behavior of the quarks in experiments. “They take electrons and positrons and make them collide,” explains Chris Polly, a particle physicist at the Fermi Accelerator National Laboratory, “and wonders how often they are created. [productos] of quarks in the final state ». From those measurements, he says, one can extrapolate the frequency with which herds of quarks arise in the virtual activity gulf surrounding all the particles.

Other researchers continue to try to extract information from the CDC canonical equation by calculating approximate solutions with supercomputers. “Just go through more computing cycles and the response will keep improving,” says Aaron Meyer, a particle physicist at Brookhaven National Laboratory.

Called the gridded CDC, this computational approach turns computers into laboratories that model the behavior of digital quarks and gluons. It takes its name from the way it breaks up spacetime into dotted networks. The quarks are located at the knots of the network and the CDC equation puts them to interact. The denser the network, the more accurate the simulation will be. Fermilab physicist Andreas Kronfeld recalls that thirty years ago, these simulations contained only a handful of net points per side. But the computing power has increased and the crosshair CDC can now successfully predict the proton mass, with a value that differs only by a small percentage from that determined experimentally.

Kronfeld is one of the spokespersons for USQCD, a federation of cross-linking CDC (or QCD) groups in the United States. They have come together to negotiate for a good deal of supercomputer time. He plays the lead investigator role for the federation’s jobs with the Summit supercomputer, the world’s fastest currently, which is located at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. USQCD is in charge of one of Summit’s largest research programs, occupying nearly 4 percent of the machine’s annual computing capacity.

Theorists believed that these digital labs still needed a year or two to compete with the collider’s experiments in roughly determining the effects that quarks have on other particles. But in February, a European collaboration rocked researchers with a prepublication that claimed it had accurately calculated a particle’s magnetic property, the muon, by no more than one percent difference from the actual value; For this he had used new noise reduction techniques. “It should be seen as an invitation to face a duel,” says Aida El-Khadra, a high-energy theorist at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

That team’s prediction of virtual quark activity around the muon differed, however, from what was inferred from the collisions of electrons and positrons. Meyer, a recent co-author of an article reviewing the discordant results, says that there are many technical details of the crosshair CDC that are not very well understood, such as how to jump from the grainy grid to return to the silkiness of spacetime. Efforts are underway to determine the CDC’s predictions for the muon, which many researchers believe could lead the way to undiscovered particles.

Meanwhile, math-minded researchers are not entirely losing hope of finding a pencil-and-paper strategy to cope with the strong force, thus reaping the million dollars offered by the Clay Institute of Mathematics for a rigorous deduction of mass. of the lightest possible combination of quarks and gluons.

To that end, a desperate ball to the pot by theorists is the tool known as the holographic principle. The general strategy is to translate the problem into an abstract mathematical space where certain quark holograms can be separated from each other, allowing an analysis based on Feynman diagrams.

Simple attempts look promising, according to Tanedo, but not one has come close to the CDC’s hard-earned accuracy on reticle. For now, theorists will continue to refine their imperfect tools and dream of a new mathematical machine that tames the fundamental but inseparable quarks.

“It would be to find the holy grail,” says Tanedo. The CDC “just begs us to find out how this actually works.”

Charlie Wood / Quanta Magazine

Article translated by Research and Science with the permission of QuantaMagazine.org, an independent publication promoted by the Simons Foundation to enhance public understanding of science.

Reference: “Consistency of hadronic vacuum polarization between lattice QCD and the R-ratio”, by Christoph Lehner and Aaron S. Meyer, in arXiv: 2003.04177 [hep-lat]; “Leading-order hadronic vacuum polarization contribution to the muon magnetic moment from lattice QCD”, Sz. Borsanyi et al., In arXiv: 2002.12347 [hep-lat].