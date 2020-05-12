(Bloomberg) – Investors may have to wait until 2021 to see a Covid-19 vaccine, according to quantitative management firm PanAgora Asset Management Inc.

The Boston-based systematic asset manager is using its ability to analyze large amounts of medical research data to infer whether any of the approximately 60 studies currently underway will succeed in producing a successful vaccine, said George Mussalli, chief investment officer and head of equity analysis at PanAgora. The findings could disappoint those who hope that the availability of a vaccine will soon boost markets.

“It doesn’t seem very promising, according to today’s data, that there will be a vaccine sometime this year,” he said in an interview on Friday. However, Mussalli believes there will be progress before the end of 2020. “We believe there is a very good chance that by the fall or the end of this year, doctors will have a set of tools to treat patients,” he said.

Markets are picking up as countries begin to take steps to reopen their economies amid declining Covid-19 infections. The stock rally in recent weeks has been backed by announcements of massive injections of liquidity by governments and central banks, and by hopes that effective drug treatments may soon be available. Still, it could be months before a vaccine is available.

The company, which manages assets of around US $ 30,000 million, invested heavily in the development of specific models for different industries after the toxic debt crisis, which illustrated how depending on public finances and market prices in the banking sector could only end. in tears, Mussalli said. His biotech industry model now allows him to assess the likelihood that any of the numerous drug trials currently underway will find an effective treatment or vaccine for Covid-19, he said.

The unprecedented nature of the isolation measures that countries have introduced to curb the spread of the virus seems to bump against machine learning techniques that rely on analyzing large amounts of past data. But those tools can be used to measure the success of ongoing drug trials versus those that have been conducted in the past, where the information is abundant, said Richard Tan, director of equity investment at PanAgora.

