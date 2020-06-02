A controversial tweet from Guillaume de Fondaumire annoys the players. I ended up deleting the tweet.

Up to three times the CEO ofQuantic DreamA controversial tweet in which he dealt with the current political-social crisis in the United States due to the caseGeorge Floyd.Guillaume de FondaumireHe used social media to talk about the situation and sneak in a pill talking about the studio’s latest and most successful video game, Detroit: Become Human, a gesture that has angered many fans.

After deleting a first tweet in which Detroit’s own mention was criticized and the use of“all lives matter” instead of “all black lives matter”He tried again on his personal account: “Racism, in any form of expression is shameful, stupid and must be fought, everywhere and always. Black lives matter. We are all the same, regardless of skin color, religious beliefs, sex, sexual orientation, or others.Detroit Become Human is exactly about it“

After deleting the first two tweets despite themultiple interactions of one and the other, the third was the one defeated, and the CEO removed the inappropriate mention to Detroit to underline his message “on and off Twitter” but it was too late for Guillaume de Fondaumire: the horde of tweetsI did not hesitate to reproach him for the two previous tweetsand the unethicality of using the George Floyd case to talk about his latest video game.

Unlike Quantic Dream, many other companies have showngreater sensitivity to the political-social climatethat you breathe in the United States today. He has highlighted the case of the cancellation of the presentation of the PS5 games, the postponement of the presentation of Madden NFL 21 or the messages of support for the fight against racism in the United States by Naughty Dog, Activision or Riot Games .

