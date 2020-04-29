Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of LiDAR sensors (light and range detection) and intelligent perception solutions, today announced the expansion of its Flow Management ™ platform to support solutions that reinforce social distance, considered by medical experts the most impactful strategy to stop the spread of Covid-19. These solutions will help companies and public entities around the world to return to work by keeping people safe.

This press release includes multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005309/en/

3D LiDAR Social Distancing Solutions to Accelerate Safe Return to Work (Photo: Business Wire)

The Flow Management platform from Quanergy – which combines its state-of-the-art LiDAR 3D sensors with QORTEX ™ Perception software, developed with artificial intelligence – allows the development of sophisticated social distance solutions to anonymously and accurately track and analyze the flow of people in real time within retail locations, airports, public spaces, commercial and government buildings, and industrial warehouses.

LiDAR technology uses light to locate and identify objects with a high degree of accuracy in any lighting condition. Quanergy ‘s QORTEX Perception software employs LiDAR data to identify and track individuals in an environment without compromising or storing any personal privacy information, unlike camera – based systems. It also does not require user acceptance or sharing of personal data, providing a much more effective social detachment solution than other alternatives.

In response to the pandemic and social detachment guidelines related to Cov-19, Quanergy is working with partners to implement its flow management platform, which accurately measures the location and distance between people, as well as the number of people in a given place to avoid overcrowding. When the distance between individuals is less than the social distance allowed or when the number of people in an area exceeds a certain limit, an alert is issued and people can be redistributed. When combined with technologies such as thermal cameras, the platform identifies individuals with high body temperatures, helping to stem the spread of the virus. The Flow Management ™ platform from Quanergy also accurately counts people entering and leaving common areas – such as conference rooms – to maintain the desired density of people.

“For communities and cities to reopen, and the public to feel safe when returning to social life, there must be a way to enforce social distance in a responsible manner,” commented Dr. Kevin J. Kennedy, President and CEO of Quanergy . “We believe that LiDAR technology can play a key role in accelerating our return to work and in reactivating our economy. Quanergy is working closely with our current partners and new global partners to implement solutions that build trust in companies and the public, allowing us to return to our lives outside our homes. ”

The following examples demonstrate the power of the Quanergy Flow Management ™ platform as an essential tool for applying social detachment:

Companies –Control the maximum number of people in common areas, such as conference rooms and break rooms, and maintain social distance.

Distribution centers –Ensure the delivery of goods, while protecting the safety of employees.

Factories – Restart production ensuring that none of the employees show signs of the virus before entering the facility, including conducting temperature checks on employees.

Train and subway stations – Avoid long lines by replacing turnstiles with non-contact solutions that can keep an accurate count of the number of people entering and leaving a station.

Buses and trains – Ensure safety in public transport during busy hours by tracking and reporting the maximum number of people.

Shops, airports and government agencies – Reduce waiting times in security lines and automatically dispatch cleaning services to specific areas.

Social distancing solutions created from Quanergy Flow Management platform will soon be available worldwide through Quanergy business partners. For example:

Australia-based Quantum Labs has implemented solutions for world-renowned locations, airports, intersections and high-security facilities, ideal for providing not only monitoring of social distance, but also significant improvements to continuous site security.

ICENT, a leading provider of Korea LiDAR-based security solutions and 3D security platform, provides monitoring services through its iSaver technology to predict and prevent human and property damage caused by security threats in urban, industrial and special facilities .

CRON Systems, India-based provider of LiDAR 3D solutions, integrates data from thermal temperature cameras, allowing accurate tracking of individuals in an area and highlighting threat levels.

Axone, a French provider of integrated security solutions, is preparing an offering that combines different technologies for managing people, including temperature detection with thermal cameras, people counting, people tracking, crowd detection and analysis.

Iinside, an airport movement analysis company based in the United States, recently launched SafeDistance to monitor and analyze the density of crowds in public spaces, such as airports.

“Quanergy offers the best LiDAR platform to generate the internal motion analysis used by some of the best and largest airports in the United States to manage passenger congestion. In view of the new social distance guidelines, this same technology is being applied to improve the passenger safety, “said Sam Kamel, president and CEO of iinside.

As part of our commitment to facilitate a safe return to the workplace, Quanergy is offering a free loan / license program to qualified partners and end users.

To request more information about Quanergy Flow Management platform and use in social distance applications, please contact our sales team.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and built on decades of experience by its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers a high performance LiDAR platform designed to accelerate the automation of key business processes and increase the productivity, efficiency and security of our 3D world. By providing actionable insights to organizations in key industries, including mapping, security, smart cities and smart spaces, industrial automation and transportation, Quanergy is enabling its partners and end users to implement innovative solutions to drive their business growth and, ultimately improving the quality of life for people around the world. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

The original language text of this advertisement is the official authorized version. Translations are provided only as a facility and should refer to the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that has a legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005309/en/

Contact:

Sona Kim

Marketing Communications Manager

408.245.9500

media@quanergy.com

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

See too:

Palmeiras’ top scorers since 2010

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

