Quality video calls: these accessories are what you need for your professional meetings | Technology

With these accessories you will have no problem making the best video calls at work or with your friends. Everything so that you can be seen and heard perfectly.

Video calls have been installed in our day to day beyond family calls. Teleworking has caused a flurry of meetings organized by platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom or Google Meet. And we have found that the cameras and microphones on our laptops are not very good.

If you have to spend more hours than you would like in front of the camera to make video calls, it’s time to take a walk around your desk and add these accessories to make video calls much more professional.

These accessories and peripherals are perfect to enhance your workspace, but above all to add an improvement to the quality of the image and sound when making video calls.

A new webcam: Tecknet with ring of light

Webcam with Tecknet LED light for 30 euros

Let’s start with the basic accessory you are going to need: a better webcam. Is 1080p Tecknet camera Not only will it have better resolution, it also includes an LED light ring that illuminates your face better.

With this LED light it allows you to make video calls when you are not in a good light situation such as at night. But it also allows you to improve your image during the day as the light fills in those shadows that are usually generated.

It is a very cheap webcam that costs less than 30 euros with the discount coupon that you will find on its Amazon page.

Headphones with mic: Logitech H570e

USB headset specially designed for computer calls with a flip-down microphone and with external noise reduction.

If you make video calls you need to be listened to well, but also to listen well. Normally any headset on the market can work for you, but if you want to have one designed specifically for this era of computer calls, the Logitech H570e they are a top-notch choice.

They have a USB connection and have a folding microphone that is very close to your mouth. It has external noise suppression technology and two padded speakers so you can use them for hours without being disturbed.

You can get them on Amazon on sale for 47 euros with free shipping.

Wireless headphones with great mic quality: Apple AirPods

Apple’s benchmark wireless headphones lead the way in the market. They have noise cancellation and integrate the virtual assistant Siri.

As an alternative to headphones for calls with USB in wireless format, we advise you to use a pair of Second-generation Apple AirPods which are already at 126 euros on Amazon.

Why these headphones? Although they are Apple products, they work with any device that has Bluetooth, so you can use it with any iPhone, iPad or Mac, but also with Android phones and tablets and with Windows and Chrome OS computers.

But most importantly, the quality of the Apple headphone microphones is exceptional in almost all situations. They capture the voice very well and are comfortable to wear for several hours.

To make video calls with your mobile or tablet: Flexible support Zoeley

Get the flexible arm Zoeley for 13.59 euros in Amazon

If you want to take your video calls using your mobile or a tablet and thus have the computer free to work and not get a thousand revolutions by the effort, then this flexible stand Zoeley is perfect.

It is a support with a flexible arm that is anchored to any table. You can adjust the height and angle you want to place the mobile or tablet at your eye level. In addition, you can adjust it to fit any size of mobile or tablet.

You can get it on Amazon for only 13 euros and take it from one place to another because its clamp system can be adjusted to any thickness.

Laptop stand: Dodocool

Get the Dodocool laptop stand for 28.99 euros

If you are going to use your laptop with its own webcam because it sounds better than buying other accessories, then at least the people you are talking to can see a more flattering angle while improving your posture.

This bracket for Dodocool laptops supports equipment from 11 to 17 inches and weighing up to 20 kilograms. It allows you to adjust the height of the equipment so that the camera is at the height of your face and you can see the screen from the front.

It is a basic accessory if you have to work only with a laptop to improve your posture and your health. You can get it for only 28 euros on Amazon.

