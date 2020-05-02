There are those who propose stricter measures, but others who warn of the dangers of doing so.

When we let ourselves be carried away by passion, we usually cry out to heaven asking “that the sale of bad video games be prohibited”, but in the last debate of the 3D Games community It has become clear that this is not a question that can be answered as simply as prohibiting everything or, on the contrary, giving the green light to any project. So the question: how should Steam and other online stores act to control junk video games? It has generated a most interesting debate.

It’s very nice to say that you have 20,000 ‘games’ more than your competitionDeejayGerman“Quality before quantity”, he said DeejayGerman in the forum. “It is the difference, for example, between HBO and Netflix. Steam would have to have more control over the games that they upload to their platform since it is their responsibility. It is not normal for them to let up ‘games’ like the one with the glass of water or games of dubious reputation that later turn out to be scams. ” This reader refers to the title that gave rise to the debate of the week: pay to see someone drink a glass of water. “Don’t you have anybody checking these things before they get published? […] But of course, then there is the other side of the coin: it is very nice to say that you have 20,000 ‘games’ more than your competition or any other platform, “says this reader.

As an indie developer, having been able to easily post on SteamFear the Dark UnknownA regular of these debates, DaniG94, comments that although many junk games are published on Steam, they end up buried. “Steam’s search tools make it the trash sinks to the bottom and that the best emerges“. On the other hand, GuyIncognito He comments that “restricting access is a double-edged sword: what looks like honey to me may seem like shit and vice versa, and at the moment of truth it would be in the hands of a company, nothing good can come of it.” The ideal, he adds, are “the quality filters; a good tool that eliminates (but really, not as it does now) the type of software that bothers you to see without really affecting its launch on the market. “

The director of the horror adventure Fear the Dark Unknown has also wanted to join the debate, offering his opinion as a creative. “As an indie developer, having been publish on steam easily it’s a great joy, “he says. Darthvdr35. “Imagine putting all your effort and money for three years making a video game, and then not being able to sell it in any store because it doesn’t meet its ‘requirements’ for quality or expected sales. This on Steam doesn’t happen to you.” Despite this, he adds, “as an indie developer it is also true that having to compete against 10,000 other pitches, of which 99.9% are a ‘garbage’ with hardly any work behind it, is a complicated challenge. “

I don’t think there should be any restrictions around the quality of a title.“I don’t think they should restrict games because of their quality,” he says. Macija. “Steam has its review system and nowadays who is not informed is because they don’t want to; nobody should be surprised to buy a game and it turns out to be rubbish.” Like so many others, it does set the bar for games with inappropriate content, “but I don’t think there should be any restrictions around the quality of a title. The same users should be the ones to raise the good games and skip the crap.” FeelfistFor his part, he believes that digital stores should be more concerned with the content that is published in them.

The seller should take responsibility for controlling what is being sold in their business.“In the end, the seller should take responsibility by controlling what is being sold in your business. You have to think that most of these games do not even have ratings anywhere, so they are difficult to control by someone other than the store itself, “comments this reader.” I think with the number of games we have today Today and the numerous ways that developers have to give visibility to projects that are interesting, we would all gain much more with more rigorous control on sales platforms. “Opinion contrary to that of other readers such as SelveMDFK, which considers that the responsibility for not publishing junk games “lies with the developers, not the distributor”.

As a final point, Marxllano warns of the danger of “cleaning up ‘junk games'”, because when Steam eliminated hundreds of games in a few hours, “it also sold lots of great games that were cult or unknown, from small and medium-sized companies, worth knowing. “

