Quality food against climate change

More quality

As Palacios reminds us, the quality of ruminant meat that is produced linked to a diet with green grass is very high, and the same happens with pigs that eat acorns. “Depending on what an animal eats, the quality of its meat varies a lot, and natural environments confer characteristics and flavor to the products that are highly valued at the moment.”

Better for the environment

From an environmental point of view, this type of meat production helps combat climate change: “To begin with, they help maintain an ecosystem rich in vegetation, which sequesters carbon. Obviously animals emit, but their emissions are balanced by what the environment sequesters ”, explains the scientist. “In industrial systems there is no such compensation. In addition, in the pasture or in other extensive systems the animals have all their food on site, it is not necessary to take it away, thereby avoiding emissions from transport. Large industrial productions generate many inputs ”.

To close the circle, the ideal would be for the products to be consumed in towns and cities close to the place of origin, something very difficult to achieve on a regular basis, with a centralized distribution system that ends up incorporating costs into the entire chain: “In the end, the producer charges very little and the consumer pays a lot ”, reflects the researcher.

