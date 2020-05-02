May 1, 2020 | 5:00 am

After the turmoil in the financial markets, April was a month of recovery. In Mexico, 15 of the 49 most operated stations achieved a performance of at least 13% in the month.

The most pronounced increases were achieved by: Quálitas, dedicated to the insurance industry, Alfa, a petrochemical, automotive and food conglomerate, and Volaris, low cost airline; their increases were 63.07, 54.06 and 41.82%, respectively, in April.

The markets continued to show volatility in the face of the COVID-19 impacts, but the strong injection that some Central Banks will make, as well as the slowdown in the pace of contagion, caused investors to show greater confidence compared to the previous month.



The progress of the actions of Quálitas coincides with positive quarterly results. The issuer had a 14.5% increase in written premiums and its net profit increased 20.4% annually to 1,440 million pesos in the first quarter of the year. Thus, he scored his second highest profit.

Another aspect that played in favor of the insurer was its admission to the S & P / BMV IPC, the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, on April 27. The station managed to join this club thanks to the increase in market value and liquidity of its share.

The monthly increases were not exclusive to some stations. The CPI rose 5.54% in April, its best monthly performance since January 2019.

On the negative side, 12 stations (of the 49 most operated) closed the month in negative territory. Unifin was the hardest hit by the market and had a 31.21% drop.

Unifin reported mixed results in the first quarter. Although the issuer’s portfolio increased 35% to 63,340 million pesos, the exchange losses impacted income, while operating expenses increased 15%.

Unfin is a company dedicated to leasing and offers financial advice to small and medium-sized companies.

The only thing that is clear is that we will start May with the same level of uncertainty and the expectations of the news that will emerge regarding COVID-19. A new correction is not ruled out, but neither is historical highs observed in the year

