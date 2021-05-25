Qualifying Qatar 2022: Dani Alves’ call with Brazil falls due to injury

Selection of Brazil called up the right side on Tuesday Emerson, who acted for him Real Betis Spanish in the last season, as a substitute for veteran Daniel Alves (Sao Paulo), for the matches with Ecuador and Paraguay next June for the qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The replacement was announced on Tuesday by the Brazilian team coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi “Tite”, after the confirmation that Dani Alves suffered a right knee injury shortly before Sunday’s game in which Sao Paulo beat Palmeiras and won the Paulista Championship title.

As Alvés, a former winger for Spanish Barcelona, ​​among others, will not have time to recover before the matches with Ecuador and Paraguay, Tite chose to call him off and call Emerson in his place.

Emerson had been called up for the friendly matches that the Brazilian Olympic team will also play in June as part of its preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in which it will defend the gold won in Rio de Janeiro 2016.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) also reported that the coach of the Olympic team, André Jardine, summoned the right-back Guga, an Atlético Mineiro player, in Emerson’s place for the two friendly matches that he will play in Belgrade on the 4th and 4th June 8 and that will be the last before releasing the final list of players who will go to Tokyo.

This is the second loss of the Brazilian team called up for the matches against Ecuador and Paraguay for the South American qualifiers.

Thus, last Friday Tite summoned the central defender Felipe, from Atlético de Madrid, in the place of Lucas Veríssimo, a Portuguese Benfica player who suffered a muscle injury in his right leg.

In the next rounds for the World Cup qualifying rounds, Brazil will host Ecuador on June 4 at the Beira-Rio stadium in the city of Porto Alegre and four days later they will visit Paraguay in Asunción.

The Brazilian team will begin preparation for the two games this Wednesday with the arrival of the technical commission and part of the players from Europe at the Comary Farm, the modern training center it has in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro.

Those summoned who act in Brazilian clubs and those who will play the final of the European Champions League will have a deadline to present themselves until next Monday, when Canarinha will begin their training sessions with the full team.

Brazil leads the South American qualifiers with 12 points after four victories in the same number of games.

For those two matches, the coach Tite included in his list all the great stars of Brazilian football, including Neymar, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Casemiro, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, who returns to a call-up after a long absence .

