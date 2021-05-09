Qualifiers for Qatar 2022: Ricardo Gareca, coach of Peru, analyzes Rueda’s Colombia | National teams

Conmebol decided to approve dates 7 and 8 of the Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 in June, which will see Colombia face Peru and Argentina, prior to the Copa América. Precisely, analyzing that crash prior to the cup appointment, the Peruvian coach, Ricardo Gareca, spoke with Sports Blog about Reinaldo Rueda’s team. What do you expect from the renewed Colombia?

“I know Rueda, I know the importance, the category, the national team and the knowledge of his country and players. He will be a leading team, he will not vary in that aspect, with his characteristic of Colombian football. there should be changes in what the Colombian likes, “Gareca said about that seal that he expects from the tricolor with his new coach.

The match between Peru and Colombia could be played in Miami, at least that is how it has been contemplated. “We are going to play where they tell us. We like to play at the National Stadium for all that it represents, but if they resolve something else, I would contemplate everything, I have no problem.

His selected will be measured to Colombia and later to Ecuador. All this prior to the Copa América. “They are two rivals who are going to fight to be in the classification. It will be very difficult, very complicated.” And he added that he does not dislike the idea that after the cup triple dates are played, in order to replace what was not played at the beginning of the year due to the Covid-19 situation.

Gareca said that he is evaluating the possibility that the Eliminatory players are the same ones who attend the Copa América, taking into account that the dates were close to the other competition at the national team level. “Whatever turns out, the important thing is that the Copa América is held and played. I believe that the confederation must stand firm. South American football is very important beyond all the events that are taking place.”