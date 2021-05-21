Qualified as “high risk” the disappearance of a woman from Zamora in León

The subdelegate of the Government in Zamora, Ángel Blanco, has qualified “high-risk” the disappearance of Cristina Ramos, a natural woman from Tábara (Zamora) and a resident of Montejos del Camino (León) who was seen for the last time on Thursday before leaving her home for a bike ride.

The woman is sought in the surroundings of the Leonese town where she resides with an operation in which agents and a helicopter participate of the Civil Guard, in addition to dogs from the cynological group of the Armed Institute that have traveled from Zamora.

In the search work, as specified by the subdelegate of the Government in Zamora in statements to journalists, local and National police agents also participate, in addition to relatives and neighbors from Montejos del Camino, a municipality located 14 kilometers from the capital of León.

The 34-year-old missing woman was last seen when she went out for a bike ride about 10.00 a.m. on Thursday, without returning to pick up his daughter after school as planned.