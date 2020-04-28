Shortly after the announcement of the non-resumption of the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season, imposed by the government, Noël Le Graët gave some answers on European qualifications for French clubs. The president of the French Football Federation (FFF) believes in an interview with Le Télégramme that the classification must be stopped at the end of the 27th day, because it is the last to have been completed (the Strasbourg-PSG match of the 28th having been deprogrammed).

In this case, the first three places are occupied in order by: Paris Saint-Germain, Olympique de Marseille and Stade Rennais. The first two clubs would be directly qualified for the group stage of the Champions League. As for the Breton club, its third place would allow it to reach the third qualifying round of C1. A scenario would give him the opportunity to find himself directly in the group stage: that the winner of the 2019-2020 Europa League be directly qualified for the Champions League through the championship.

OL and Montpellier candidates for the Europa League

Still on the assumption of a classification established on the 27th day, the fourth is the Losc, with a point of delay on the Stade Rennais. The team coached by Christophe Galtier would qualify for the group stage for the Europa League.

Then remain two tickets for the Europa League. The first, group qualifier, would go either to Olympique Lyonnais (5th in Ligue 1) or to AS Saint-Étienne in the event of a victory in the final of the Coupe de France against PSG (if the match can be disputed , no qualification being granted to the finalists of national cups).

The last ticket, allowing to compete in the second qualifying round, would be allocated to Montpellier HSC (6th in L1) or Olympique Lyonnais in the event of a League Cup victory against PSG (if the match ultimately takes place) or in case of Coupe de France won by ASSE.