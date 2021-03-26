Qualcomm’s new SoC seeks to bring 144 Hz to the most premium mid-range

The Snapdragon 7XX range of processors is focused on premium mid-range devices. One of the best known examples is the Snapdragon 765G, which we have seen in countless devices to date and which now finally has a worthy successor. And it is that Qualcomm has just made the new official Snapdragon 780G, a SoC with a frequency of up to 2.4 GHz and integrated 5G.

One of the most striking points of the new Snapdragon 780G 5G is that it has been designed to offer better performance in artificial intelligence tasks (thanks to Qualcomm’s sixth-generation AI engine) and a better photo capture (thanks to triple ISP Spectra 570). The first commercial devices with this platform are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2021, so while they arrive, let’s review what the new Qualcomm processor offers us.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G datasheet

QUALCOMM SNAPDRAGON 780G

PROCESS

5 nanometers

CPU

Kryo 670

AI

Hexagon 770

12 TOPS

GPU

Adreno 642

OpenGL ES 3.2

OpenCL 2.0 FP

4K HDR

PHOTOGRAPHY AND VIDEO

Spectra 570

Support for processing data from three cameras

Sensor support up to 192 MP

SECURITY

Fingerprint reading

Facial recognition

Speech recognition

Qualcomm Mobile Security

DISPLAYS

FHD + 144 Hz

10-bit color depth

HDR10 + and HDR10

FAST CHARGE

Quick Charge 4+

CONNECTIVITY

WiFi 6E, WiFi 6 WiFi 5ac

Snapdragon X53 5G

5G SA / NSA

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

The mid-range goes up (a little more) in level

The Snapdragon 780G leaves behind the seven nanometer process we saw in the Snapdragon 765G to add to the five nanometers that Qualcomm premiered in the Snapdragon 888. It mounts Kryo 670 cores at a maximum speed of 2.4 GHz, a 40% performance improvement (compared to a certain generation that Qualcomm has not revealed) and an Adreno 642 GPU that, due to its specifications, it sits somewhere between the Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 865.

The chip supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR4 RAM clocked at up to 2.1 GHz, it features the sixth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine, Hexagon 770 processor for artificial intelligence tasks, and the Snapdragon X53 5G modem. Obviously, it is compatible with GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS and NavIC.

As for the modem, it is compatible with 5G NSA / SA Sub-6 Ghz and it promises a theoretical maximum download speed of up to 3.3 Gbps. Continuing with connectivity, the chip is compatible with WiFi 6 and WiFi 6e and WiFi 5 and integrates Bluetooth 5.2 with dual antenna, Qualcomm aptX and Snapdragon Sound, a function capable of streaming 24-bit and 96 KHz audio and offering a latency less than 90 milliseconds.

We thus go on to talk about the capabilities for the screen, and that is that the Snapdragon 780G is capable of supporting FullHD + panels with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, as well as an external screen with 4K resolution at 60 Hz. It is compatible with HDR10 and HDR10 + and with colors up to 10 bits deep.

But without a doubt, the most interesting thing is related to photography, and is that the Snapdragon 780G mounts the Qualcomm Spectra 570, a triple image signal processor that is capable of capturing images from three cameras at the same time. That is, the device is capable of processing images captured by three sensors simultaneously, something that until now was only possible in higher-end SoCs.

The processing is compatible with sensors up to 192 megapixels, but it also supports triple 25 megapixel camera, dual 64 + 20 megapixel camera and a single 84 megapixel sensor, in all cases with Zero Shutter Lag. It allows you to capture in 10-bit HEIF HDR, record in 4K HDR and even take photos of up to 64 megapixels during recording and uses different artificial intelligence systems to focus and detect exposure.

Finally, when it comes to artificial intelligence, the Hexagon 770 is capable of offering a 12 TOPS yield (Trillions or Tera Operations per Second), a very important improvement over the well-known Snapdragon 765G, which stayed at 5.5 TOPS. To put it in context, the Snapdragon 888 offered 26 TOPS and the Snapdragon 865 offered 15 TOPS.

More information | Qualcomm