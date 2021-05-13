Qualcomm will not be this year either

05/13/2021 at 6:51 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

The cancellation of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last year was a serious blow to the GSMA organizer. Not just for them, but somehow it was the first major example that in 2020 we would miss out on many of the face-to-face events that we used to enjoy every year. After the advance of the pandemic and an apparently better position thanks to the arrival of vaccines, 2021 seemed hopeful, but more time is still needed for things to ‘return to normal’. It seemed that this year the MWC was going to be different and that participation would be strong again. But everything points to a new disaster. While we were telling you about Samsung’s withdrawal from the Mobile World Congress, now in Qualcomm who joins a list, which is increasing every time, of companies that will not be at the event.

The company has commented on a statement to TechCrunch, thanking the GSMA for all the security measures against COVID-19. However, for the safety of its employees, the firm will not participate this year in the MWC event in Barcelona, ​​despite all the security protocols of the organizer. Qualcomm joins a list in which they are also Ericsson, Google, Lenovo, Nokia, Samsung, or IBM, to cite just a few examples. Nevertheless, Qualcomm has been the only one together with Samsung and Lenovo in not rejecting a possible digital MWC.

As you know, last year we ran out of MWC after the departure of many of the main companies. At the moment we do not have information about a possible cancellation, maintaining the plans for next June 28, extending until July 1. This year the MWC will be hybrid, which means that in addition to the face-to-face event there will also be online content.