Qualcomm Unveils Next Steps in 5G | News | Infrastructures

Qualcomm showcased industry-leading 5G technologies that are at the forefront of innovation for current and future needs. At their annual gathering Qualcomm 5G Summit 2021, which took place in virtual format, has brought together different company executives and 5G industry leaders to announce the latest industry news.

Among other issues, there has been talk about the role of this technology in the digital economy, the new opportunities offered by this connectivity, 5G mmWave, the virtualized and open RAN architecture, its prominence in the automotive sector, the Snapdragon 5G mobile platforms and much more. .

Specifically, these have been the announcements that have been carried out are:

Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform

The new system is set to power the upcoming premium smartphones from Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OPPO, Realme, and Xiaomi. It is designed to deliver cutting-edge mobile gaming and accelerated artificial intelligence (AI) to enable stunning photo and video experiences.

New Features in the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System

The updates are based on the fourth-generation 5G modem-to-antenna solution, which was announced in February. As the world’s first 10 Gigabit 5G and the first 3GPP release 16 modem-RF system, the software-upgradeable architecture enables the future remediation of solutions powered by the Snapdragon X65 that enables the acceleration of the expansion of 5G, while enhancing the coverage, energy efficiency and user performance. Upgrades include increased energy efficiency focused on energy savings and longer battery life and support for broader mmWave operators. Specifically, it supports spectrum aggregation of up to 1 GHz of mmWave spectrum and 300 MHz of sub-6 GHz spectrum via FDD and TDD.

Commercial mobile devices based on these Modem-RF solutions are expected to launch in late 2021.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF

World’s First 10 Gigabit 5G M.2 Reference Design

Developed to accelerate 5G adoption across all industry segments, including PCs, Always Connected PCs (ACPCs), Laptops, Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), XR, Gaming, and other Mobile Broadband (MBB) devices.

The new reference designs are powered by 3GPP Release 16 5G-RF solutions: Snapdragon X65 and X62 5G Modem-RF systems, supporting spectrum aggregation, long-range, high-energy-efficient 5G sub-6 and mmWave systems. Based on the world’s first 10 Gigabit 5G solution, Snapdragon X65 5G M.2 Reference Design offers next-generation 5G capabilities to OEMs in all categories of mobile broadband products. These reference designs for a plug-and-play M.2 form factor allow OEMs to reduce the time to market for high-performance 5G-enabled products.

Proposal for IoT

The provider has also announced a complete modem-to-antenna solution, designed with industrial and enterprise applications, to support the IoT ecosystem in building 5G-dedicated devices – enabling a new generation of fast, powerful and high-end IoT solutions. performance across market segments such as manufacturing, construction, public places, precision agriculture, and more.

Its main characteristics are:

• Perfect integration with existing wired technologies

• Deployable in private and public 5G networks

• Optimal design for IoT applications requiring low end-to-end latency

• Ability to switch to LTE connectivity, as needed

• Long-term maintenance and software support to prepare devices for the future.

Qualcomm IoT Proposal.