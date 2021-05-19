Qualcomm SoC for upper-midrange

With the Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC, Qualcomm is targeting a segment of the mobile phone market that has seen tremendous growth for some time now. I mean, of course, the upper middle range (or high-end entry, as some users and manufacturers also call it). Devices with features that, without reaching the top of the range, are above the average, but whose prices are not as prohibitive as those of flagships and their company.

The interest of manufacturers in this segment has made their suppliers, and especially those of SoCs and displays, are trying to make their catalogs as much as possible, even in these times of shortage of semiconductors, chips and MiniLED displays. The integrated Snapdragon 778G 5G is the latest example of this and, along with its announcement, Qualcomm has already told us that Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OPPO, Realme and Xiaomi are already on the list of customers who will use it in any of their smartphones. And what does this SoC have?

Inside this Snapdragon 778G 5G we found a Kryo 670 CPU, which, as you may recall, debuted in March with the Snapdragon 780G SoC. It is made up eight cores: one K670 Prime (ARM Cortex-A78) at 2.4 gigahertz, 3 K670 Gold (ARM Cortex-A78) at 2.2 gigahertz and four K670 Silver (ARM Cortex-A55) at 1.9 gigahertz. Next to it we find a GPU Adreno 642L. We don’t know much about this model, except that Qualcomm claims it offers up to 40% more performance than the previous generation.

The name of the Snapdragon 778G 5G already indicates, beyond any reasonable doubt, that it also integrates a 5G modem. Specifically, it is a Snapdragon X53 5G with the Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 connectivity system. It has support for the mmWave and Sub-6 bands, making its compatibility global, to which they also add Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 / 6E.

Smartphone operating systems increasingly make use of artificial intelligence, which is why manufacturers must have the necessary hardware to manage it properly. The Snapdragon 778G 5G integrates the AI ​​processor Qualcomm Hexagon 770, which we already saw in the Snapdragon 780, and which offers a peak performance of up to 12 TOPs (trillions of operations per second) without a large increase in consumption compared to its predecessors.

Just look at the presentations of smartphones in recent years, to see the importance of the cameras built into them. For this purpose the Snapdragon 778G 5G has an ISP that allows the simultaneous capture of three photos or videos, whether wide angle, ultra wide angle or zoom, images that can later be used to generate higher quality images. In video it is capable of reaching up to 4K HDR10 +.

More information: Qualcomm