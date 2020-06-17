The Snapdragon 690 is the first Snapdragon 600 series processor with a 5G modem.

The Californian firm specializing in semiconductors, Qualcomm, has introduced a new member of its Snapdragon 600 series of processors. new Qualcomm Snapdragon 690, a chip intended to bring mid-range models to life, which promises to support the expansion of 5G through affordable cut-off terminals.

This new platform shares some features with the latest models of the Snapdragon 765 series, such as the inclusion of a integrated 5G modem , in addition to having the necessary power to open the door upon the arrival of displays with a high refresh rate to mid-range mobiles and reduced price.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690, all the information

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690

Specifications

CPU Eight Kryo 560 cores up to 2.0 GHz

GPUAdreno 619

Process8 nanometers

ISPSpectra 355L

Cameras Support up to 1 x 192 MP / 48 MP with MFNR /

2 × 32 + 16 MP with Zero Shutter Lag

multi-frame noise reduction

Video recordingSlow-mo at 720p @ 240 FPS, HDR10, HLG, 4K HDR with portrait mode, MFNR, HDR10, HDR10 +, HEVC

Quick charge Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+

ModemX51 5G

Until

2500 Mbps download and

660 Mbps upload

Ready for mass production in the second half of 2020The Snapdragon 690 not only stands out for being the first in the Snapdragon 600 series to have a 5G modem integrated in the SoC, with support for SA and NSA networks. It also brings with it some features so far only present in higher-end models, including the use of Kryo 560 cores, which offer up to 20% higher performance compared to the previous series; the Adreno 619 GPU60% faster graphics rendering, Quick Charge 4+ fast charge support, or 8 nanometers.

Like the latest Snapdragon 700 series models, The Snapdragon 690 offers support for displays with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz as long as its resolution is Full HD +. In case of increasing the resolution, the refresh rate is reduced to a maximum of 60 Hz. In this sense, it is also integrated support for 10-bit color depth, and HDR10 and HDR10 + compatibility.

In terms of photography, Qualcomm claims that this processor, thanks to its ISP Spectra 355L is capable of supporting cameras capable of capturing images up to 192 megapixels, or to dual 32 and 16 megapixel cameras. Compatibility with HEIC and HEVC image and video formats, and 4K video capture with background blur effect. All this, supported by Multi-Frame Noise Reduction or MFNR technology.

Although Qualcomm has not confirmed dates for the arrival of the first devices based on this platform, it has indicated that companies such as LG, Motorola, TCL or Nokia They plan to use it to give life to their future terminals. The first will probably arrive throughout the second half of this year.

Join our Telegram channel to stay on top of all the latest Android hours. If you prefer, you can also insurers on Instagram.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: