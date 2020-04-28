After presenting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the new processor of the company that will bring the high-end of this course to life and that Incorporates updateable GPU drivers through Google Play Store; Qualcomm has officially unveiled Quick Charge 3+, the new standard that promises to charge your mobile in half in just 15 minutes.

In an official statement, Qualcomm has confirmed that this new Quick Charge 3+ fast charging technology will reach mid-range mobile devices, being available for the first time in the Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G, followed by other new processors throughout this year. Furthermore, they have also announced that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom It will be the first phone in the world that will have so much Quick Charge 4+ as with Quick Charge 3+ charging technology.

We recommend you | Qualcomm announces a new batch of 5G phones for 2020, the next to use the Snapdragon 865 5G.

The technology giant has ensured that this new fast charging technology is capable of Charge half the battery of a smartphone in just 15 minutes, and that it is up to 35% faster and 9ºC cooler compared to previous generations. The company has also stated in its statement that Quick Charge 3+ technology is focused on offering advanced fast charge at a lower price, and that will hit mid-range smartphones in this course, starting with the aforementioned Mi 10 Lite Zoom.

Quick Charge 3+ promises to charge your phone in 35% less time

Among its features, Qualcomm has confirmed that Quick Charge 3+ technology, the new generation of the company’s fast charging technology, offers faster charging and better efficiency: from 0 to 50 the battery level in just 15 minutes, and being 35% faster and 9 degrees Celsius cooler compared to previous generations. Further, will support standard USB Type A to Type C cables and accessories that support scalable voltage with 20mV steps starting with Quick Charge 4, which are more affordable for manufacturers and consumers.

In the same way, the company has also confirmed that Quick Charge 3+ is compatible with previous generation Quick Charge devices And that newer devices can work with Quick Charge 3+ accessories. Among other important features about this technology, Qualcomm has claimed to possess the integrated cable feed capability / identification, and various security mechanisms.

As we have already mentioned, Quick Charge 3+ will be available first on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G processors, and later we will see other Snapdragon chips compatible with this technology, although the company has not announced the name of any other device. What is clear is that with this new release, Qualcomm promises even faster charging and more affordable prices for future Android devices that support said Quick Charge 3+ technology. A company that, months after announcing the Snapdragon 865, boasted of such a processor with a spectacular video recorded in 8K.

Enter Andro4all to read the full article

You can join us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+

Subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Recently posted on Andro4allXiaomi Mi 10 5G, analysis: the search for the Android throne had an affordable price? Analysis Huawei Watch GT 2e: a lot of sport and a great battery define this magnificent smart watchGylt: the exclusive Google Stadia that you must play yes or yes Google should revive his legendary Nexus 5OPPO Reno2 Z, analysis: the versatility and a lot of appearance mark the little one of the Reno2What is the true iPhone SE of Android? Chain Reaction, the game with which you will destroy the nerves of your friendsSamsung Galaxy S20, analysis: a great little mobile

The Qualcomm entry introduces Quick Charge 3+, the new standard that promises to charge your mobile in half in just 15 minutes was first published on Andro4all.