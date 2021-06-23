Qualcomm prepares a Snapdragon 888 without 5G for the Huawei P50

Huawei has been delaying the launch of the Huawei P50 for months. The restrictions by the United States have caused the company to suffer serious supply problems. Fortunately, Huawei seems to have found a solution: use Qualcomm chips with 4G technology. A rumor coming from a Chinese blogger, and which is collected by the MyFixGuide portal, ensures that the American firm is preparing a version of its Snapdragon 888 that will debut alongside the P50 series.

The new processor, with model number SM8350, will have the same features as the current SM8350, model of the Snapdragon 888. However, it will only be compatible with LTE networks. In addition to Huawei and its P50 series, those manufacturers that launch devices in areas where the deployment of 5G coverage is minimal or non-existent, will be able to opt for this processor.

Until now, Huawei had opted for its own chipsets for its smartphones; the acquaintances Kirin. However, due to US restrictions, the company had no choice but to stop production of these components. Qualcomm has the green light to do business with Huawei, as long as 5G technology is not present.

The stock of its latest model, the Kirin 9000, seems to be too limited to fit all models. The Chinese firm is likely to launch some versions of the Huawei P50 with the Kirin 9000 chipset, but they would be limited to one variant – for example, the Huawei P50 Pro + – or intended for the Asian market.

Huawei returns to 4G with the P50 series, while 5G continues its rollout

There is no regulation that prevents Huawei from integrating 4G technologies from US companies. Therefore, the Snapdragon 888 4G would be suitable for use in the Huawei P50. Of course, it is a step backwards for the Chinese manufacturer, which was one of the first to bet on 5G networks.

The source assures that Qualcomm also works on a 4G version of the Snapdragon 888 Pro. This variant would be used in the flagships that manufacturers usually launch for the second half of the year. The 4G version of the Snapdragon 888 Pro could arrive with the Mate 50 series, if it is not finally canceled.

The latest rumors predict a Huawei P50 series launch for the month of July. The next models will arrive with HarmonyOS, Huawei’s own operating system. Unfortunately, they will not be able to integrate Google services and applications.

