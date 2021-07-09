Qualcomm prepares a smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders

A few months ago, Qualcomm launched its Snapdragon Insiders program, a meeting platform for users of Snapdragon-based devices and they want to be up-to-date with Qualcomm’s advancements. The company itself defined it with these words:

“A community of technology enthusiasts who have the opportunity to be among the first to celebrate, participate and experience the latest that Snapdragon has to offer. Our goal is to unite the community that loves Snapdragon. ” It was also noted that insiders “will be among the first to receive news and announcements about Snapdragon-enabled devices. They will also have access to small group interactions with Qualcomm content creators and experts. Information, in short.

However, the plans Qualcomm seem to go further, which is why it has partnered with ASUS for, as a result of the collaboration of both technologies, to design and bring to the market a smartphone designed specifically for insiders. And in case you are wondering, no, it is not a rumor, Qualcomm itself has announced it on its website, in which we can also find a lot of interesting information about this future device, which points to the highest when reviewing your specifications.

Obviously, the smartphone for the Snapdragon Insiders it is built around a Qualcomm SoC, specifically a Snapdragon 888, the current top of the range (with permission from the recently announced Snapdragon 888+), an integrated with a Kyro 680 CPU composed of eight cores and with a speed of up to 2.84 gigahertz, thanks to its Cortex X1 core. Inside we also find an Adreno 660 GPU, a Snapdragon X60 RF modem that provides 5G connectivity, a Hexagon 780 chip for tasks related to artificial intelligence and much more.

To support that processing power, the Qualcomm and ASUS smartphone has nothing less than 16 gigabytes of LPDDR5 RAM and, to meet storage needs, your users will have nothing less than 512 gigs USF 3.1. This whole set is powered by a battery of 4.000 milliamps compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 (65 watts). And good news in this regard, the smartphone will include the high-speed charger.

As for its screen, Qualcomm and ASUS have not fallen short at all, either. We meet a AMOLED panel manufactured by Samsung, 6.78 inches and a resolution FHD + (2,440 x 1,080 dots) in a 20.4: 9 aspect ratio. Delivers a sustained shine of 800 nits that can reach a peak of 1,200, has HDR10 and HDR10 + certifications and offers more than remarkable color space coverage: 111.23% in DCI-P3, 106.87% in NTSC and 150.89% sRGB. It supports Always-On display and, if you are concerned about its safety, you will be reassured to know that it is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Its main chamber consists of a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor accompanied by an ultra wide angle Sony IMX363 12 MP and a t8 megapixel lens with 3x optical zoom and stabilizer. As for its main camera, if the provisional design shown by Qualcomm and ASUS is confirmed, it is integrated in the upper right, in a small strip between the upper bezel and the screen and has a resolution of 24 megapixels and offers distance focal length equivalent to 27mm on a 35mm film camera.

If we talk about its connectivity, it is determined by the chip FastConnect 6900 from Qualcomm SoC. This smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders offers, of course, 5G, but also Wi-Fi 6E (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz / 6 GHz) and is compatible with WiFi-Direct, Bluetooth 5.2 (HFP + A2DP + AVRCP + HID + PAN + OPP) and, of course, GPS positioning with the main networks.

And there is one aspect that seems very remarkable to me, and with which Qualcomm scores a good goal, and it is as I indicated previously, the phone includes the fast charger (65 watts), but in the packaging you will also find two cables (USB-C to USB-C and USB-A to USB-C), a bumper to protect the phone from drops and wireless headphones premium.

Obviously we are not talking about a high-end phone, but a top of the range, which will also have the advantage of being signed not by one, but by two top-of-the-line technology. At the moment we do not know the price or the date of the sale.. The only thing available at the moment is a registration form to show your interest in the phone, a waiting list that will give priority to Snapdragon Insiders.