         Qualcomm partners with display manufacturer BOE to integrate its ultrasonic fingerprint sensor into more devices

Although it is the world’s largest maker of mobile processors, Qualcomm’s work encompasses much more than the brains of smartphones. In fact, a few days ago, it released two new chips with active noise cancellation for wireless headphones. Another segment where it has also made great strides is under-screen fingerprint readers.

It was in 2017 when we first heard the possibility of integrating the reader under the panel, and already in 2018, the concept materialized in the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor, which used ultrasound to penetrate through the glass of the mobile and get a 3D image of the finger. Now, with the 3D Sonic Max on the table since December, the American company has signed an agreement with the screen manufacturer BOE to bring its reader to many more phones and devices.

Not only phones, but also IoT and XR

Qualcomm and BOE have just announced their plans to establish a strategic collaboration that allows them to develop innovative displays with ultrasonic fingerprint sensors Qualcomm 3D Sonic. The goal of this collaboration, as Qualcomm explains, is to combine its “broad portfolio of products” with BOE’s expertise in smart IoT devices and systems, thus achieving “a tight integration of the multiple key technologies of both companies,” including sensors, antennas, on-screen image processing, etc.

Both companies have already started working for incorporate the Qualcomm 3D Sonic sensor into flexible OLED panels from BOE, which will allow phone manufacturers to use what is Qualcomm’s most trusted, fine and advanced fingerprint scanner in the industry. In addition, this collaboration will simplify the supply chain and reduce both materials and research and development costs.

In this way, BOE will begin to offer and send integrated screens with Qualcomm Sonic 3D fingerprint sensors to its customers. in the second half of 2020. In addition, both companies trust to bring this solution not only to mobile phones, but to all kinds of 5G, XR and IoT devices.

