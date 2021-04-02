Qualcomm participates in 5GRuralDorset | News | Infrastructures

Qualcomm announces that it is working with the UK Department of Culture, Media, Digital and Sport (DCMS) 5G Testing and Testing Program. The company is participating in 5GRuralDorset, an innovative project that aims to understand how next-generation 5G connectivity can help people lead safer and more prosperous lives in rural communities.

Qualcomm participates in 5GRuralDorset.

Dorset is a county in rural south-west England. The £ 8 million R&D project will examine and explore how 5G can be used to address specific challenges – public safety, economic growth, food production and the environment – as well as create new opportunities in Dorset and other communities. rural areas across the UK.

Qualcomm will supply high-frequency 5G millimeter wave modules for the 5GRuralDorset project ‘agritech’ tests to test their efficacy in 5G-connected robotic agriculture.