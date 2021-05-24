Qualcomm closer to Windows 10 ARM

If Qualcomm took a first step in its relationship with Windows in December 2019 with the Snapdragon 7c platform, unveiling Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 today it only indicates to us that this relationship is narrowing and solidifying, and that in the short and medium term we will surely expect the most interesting advances in this regard. Something that we can blame (in the best sense, understand) Apple and its divorce with Intel.

But let’s start by clarifying concepts. Snapdragon 7c first and Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 are the proposal, by Qualcomm, for lightweight systems (portable and desktop) equipped with Windows 10 ARM. And it is that the great market position of Qualcomm in the chip market has been based, until now, on integrated products aimed at the world of smartphones and tablets, something that the company intends to change with the 7c, which has been announced today. his second generation.

And what is the Snapdragon 7c proposal? Well, in a platform aimed, fundamentally, at entry-level laptops, in which mobility and connectivity (has LTE support) are more important than performance. Thus, technology has focused on the most outstanding aspects for those specific needs.

Thus, one of the first points that we find in the review of what Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 offers is extend battery life, which according to Qualcomm multiplies by two what the proposals of its competition offer in this field. Specifically, it is mentioned that it can offer up to 19 hours more of use than the same. And it is undeniable that autonomy is a key factor in mobility, so a leap of these characteristics, if confirmed, would mean a huge evolution.

On the other hand, there is evolution in Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 with respect to Snapdragon 7c in terms of performance, although it is not given so much by a jump in brute force, as by lintegration of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, which in this integrated has the fifth evolution of the AI ​​platform developed by Qualcomm. And it is that AI is capable of accelerating a multitude of processes, from image processing to the interpretation of user actions. Its presence, although transparent, is increasingly evident in smartphone operating systems, and Qualcomm’s contribution in this field is more than appreciable.

Lightweight systems and devices, focused on mobility, have a very good implementation in work environments, where both companies and professionals opt for this type of device. Thus, a point at which Qualcomm claims to have put the focus with its Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, integrating specific functions into this chip to ensure the security of the devices and their connections. For example, him support for Windows 10 Hypervisor Allows you to classify devices with Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 in the Microsoft Secured-Core category.

We have waited years for ARM’s big leap to laptops and desktops, and while it is true that some SoCs already tried this move a few years ago, their performance was insufficient, as they were chips designed for mobile devices. With Snapdragon 7c there has already been a first and interesting qualitative leap, and it is undeniable that the blow on the table by Apple with Apple Silicon has been a great push. From what Qualcomm tells us, this Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 does not seem to compete in performance with the Apple platform, but it does take an important step forward in this regard.

The arrival of the first devices with Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 eis scheduled for this summer And although Qualcomm has not named any specific manufacturer, it is understood that there will have been contacts in this regard.

