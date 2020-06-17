5G connectivity begins to make its way beyond the high ranges. Qualcomm’s new SoC, named Snapdragon 690, is the first in the 600 series to incorporate this capability. With it, brands such as Nokia, LG and Motorola, will help expand this new connectivity through capable products, but also cheaper than high-end ones.

This new SoC is Able to connect to both SA networks and NSA networks. This means, therefore, that the phones with the Snapdragon 690 will be able to establish a connection both with the 5G networks deployed today in some countries and with those that will arrive in the future. Snapdragon 690, in addition, is compatible with technologies such as DSS, FDD or TDD. The only absence to consider is the lack of compatibility with millimeter waves (mmWave), which is present in other more advanced SoCs.

In this case, the 5G modem is the Snapdragon X51. And, unlike the X55 modem present in the Snapdragon 865, this it is integrated into the SoC itself. That is, the modem is not separate from the rest of the chipset. This philosophy has multiple benefits in terms of energy efficiency, heat dissipation and, above all, in managing the space available inside a smartphone.

The Snapdragon 690, beyond 5G

The Snapdragon 690, in addition to being the first in its series to incorporate a 5G modem, offers consumers multiple improvements in other areas.

The chipset is based on an 8nm manufacturing process.

Its Kyro 560 CPU offers up to 20% more power than its predecessor.

The Adreno 619 GPU offers up to 60% faster graphics rendering. It also opens the door to the inclusion of screens with a refresh rate of 120 Hz in lower cost equipment.

Performance on AI related tasks is 70% better than that of its predecessor. This, in part, is made possible by the new Hexagon 692, present in 700 series chips.

The ISP Spectra 355 allows images up to 192 megapixel resolution to be captured. It also allows you to record HDR10 video with a wider range of colors.

It is compatible with Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Quick Charge 4+ fast charging system.

They will arrive in the second half of 2020

The first smartphones with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor They will hit the market during the second half of 2020. Brands that have claimed to launch a product with this chip include LG, Motorola, TCL, Nokia, SHARP, and Wingtech. However, the list of OEMs is likely to grow over time.