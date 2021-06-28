Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G with 144Hz gaming support

MWC 2021. As part of its great commitment to 5G networks presented at the Mobile World Congress, Qualcomm has just presented us the new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G mobile processor (or Snapdragon 888+ 5G), which, as its name suggests, and as we have already seen, comes as the direct and improved successor to the latest mobile platform announced last December.

“Our latest flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G mobile platform will help deliver premium entertainment, connectivity and gaming experiences that users deserve, ”shared Christopher Patrick, vice president of Qualcomm.

This time, the focus seems to be around the «AI-enhanced gameplay«, And Qualcomm says the chipset uses an Adreno 660 GPU and a Kryo 680 CPU with a clock speed of up to 3GHz, coupled with the sixth generation Qualcomm AI engine providing 32 TOPS of operations per second, improving by up to 20% compared to the current Snapdragon 888.

In addition of course to offering improved connectivity to 5G technology, one of Qualcomm’s great strengths with the third-generation Snapdragon X60 5G RF-modem with mmWave and 5G carrier aggregation in the TDD-FDD bands, offering connections 5G NSA and SA with maximum download speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps and compatibility with WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E with the FastConnect 6900 system.

This Hexagon 780 processor features a “fused architecture” that allows it to run multiple neural networks at the same time for a variety of use cases. The chipset also has a second-generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub that operates in an always-on state at a lower power for AI-assisted tasks.

On the front of the images, it offers the same Spectra 580 ISP than its predecessor, capable of process in parallel with speeds of up to 2.7 gigapixels per second, including support for 8K media encoding and decoding.

Although as we said, this processor is presented with a strong incision in the gaming world, using the Snapdragon Elite Gaming suite to offer 20% reduced touch latency, Variable Speed ​​Shader (VRS) technology, and the ability to play games on QHD displays with refresh rates of up to 144Hz.

On the other hand, we will once again have the latest generation of Quick Charge 5.0 fast charges, compatible with charging systems up to 100W.

Thus, there have already been several companies such as Asus, Honor, Vivo, Motorola or Xiaomi those that have officially announced that their next premium smartphones will equip the new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G, with release dates quite close, including within the third quarter of this 2021.