Quaison and Larsson give victory to an alternative Sweden

05/29/2021 at 8:26 PM CEST

EFE

Two so many of Robin quaison Y Sebastian larsson signed the triumph of a Sweden alternative, full of non-regulars, in his first match of preparation for the Eurocup against Finland (2-0).

SUE

END

Sweden

Olsen; Krafth, Danielsson; Nilsson, Bengtsson; Claesson (Kulusevski 77 ‘), Larsson (Cajuste 67’), Svanberg (Svensson 77 ‘), Forsberg (Sema 66’); Berg (Jordan 67 ‘) and Quaison (Isak 84’).

Finland

Joronen; Alho (Soiri 69 ‘), Ivanov, Ojala (Jensen 62’), Väisänen, Uronen (Hämäläinen 87 ‘); Valakari, Sparv (Lam 46 ‘), Lappalainen; Riski (Leo 62 ‘) and Assehnoun (Kauko 46’).

Goals

1-0 M.22 Quaison, 2-0 M.58 Larsson (PEN).

Referee

Jakob Kehlet. TA: Alho (31 ‘).

Incidents

Disputed at the Friends Arena.

Given the casualties due to physical discomfort and players still with commitments in their leagues, Jan Andersson lined up a team with just five regular starters in the eleven and an unprecedented defense, with two men (the central Nilsson and the left side Bengtsson) that are not even on the roster for the tournament.

However, Sweden did not have too much trouble getting rid of Finland, who will debut in a final phase and could not count on his star, the forward Pukki, recovering from injury.

To the Swedish team, rival of Spain in the first game of the Eurocup on The Cartuja Within two weeks, it was difficult for him to find the thread to the meeting, against a very organized rival with a line of five behind and the lines very close together.

But to which Forsberg, her best man, found a hole and teamed up with Svanberg, Quaison He appeared alone in front of the goalkeeper and did not forgive.

He didn’t have many more chances Sweden in a first part of much dispute and little brightness. Finland only came close on one counter, which Valakari commanded slightly high.

The script did not change in the second half. Finland, backing down and waiting for a mistake to surprise. Sweden, with a lot of ball and few ideas, subject to Forsberg make up something.

And so came the play that closed the game. The interior of the Leipzig caught the ball on a counterattack and found himself alone in the center aisle to Berg, shot down by Joronen within the area. The penalty transformed him Sebastian larsson.

With victory assured, Sweden stood back and waited, while Finland it hardly created danger.