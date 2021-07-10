QR reader integrated into your Android smartphone or iPhone

The QR code, acronym for Quick Response, quick response code, is a Japanese invention that saw the light in 1994. Thanks to these codes you can get information on your smartphone simply pointing the camera from the phone to the code, which can be on a magazine page, on a television screen, or on a public poster. You can even share your WhatsApp. To do this, and more, you also need a QR reader or QR code reader.

The good news is that if you have an iPhone or an Android smartphone Recent and with the updated operating system, you already have a QR reader on your phone to read QR codes wherever you go. Something that will be useful if you travel around or if you go to a restaurant or a museum.

Specifically, Apple integrated its own QR reader into iPhone since iOS 11 (2017), and has remained there ever since. For its part, Google introduced its QR reader in Android for all compatible smartphones in Android 9 (2018). So if your iPhone has iOS 11 or higher and / or your Android smartphone has Android 9 or higher, you don’t need to install anything to scan QR codes.

The QR reader of your iPhone

According to Apple’s help, “QR codes allow quick access to websites, without the need to type or remember the web address.”

To read a QR code from your iPhone you will have to open the app first Camera. The camera can be opened from the home screen, from the Control Center, or from the lock screen.

Once open, select the rear camera. Then aim at the code so that the camera focuses it correctly and detects it. When i do, a notification will appear indicating what content the QR code hides and if you want to open it, usually with Safari or your default browser.

Pressing the notification will open the link associated with the QR code.

If you don’t like the QR reader on your iPhone and want an alternative, here you have several.

Read a QR code with your Android

To scan a code of this type from your Android you will have to open the application Camera from your smartphone. Once open, select the rear camera, which is the one that will read the code.

Simply by focusing the camera at the QR code, Android will detect it and show you a message. The message allows you to do two things: open the associated link with your web browser or share it with applications installed on Android.

If you prefer to have an app dedicated to opening these codes, come on, a standalone QR reader, there are several on Google Play. Here are three examples.

Create your own codes to share

Now that you know how to open a QR code with the QR reader that integrates your smartphone, we can go a little further. How are these eye-catching codes created? Make your own codes it is very easy, as well as shortening links, to give a next example.

Here are several websites designed to create your own code. Once created you can save it and use it in documents, print them or share them through your mobile applications.

QR Code Generator allows you to create a QR code from a link, a text, a file and much more. Then you can share it however you want, choosing a decorative frame or his shape and color. To save it, you can choose between JPG or SVG / EPS.RCodeMonkey It is used to convert a web link to a QR code. You can choose the quality of the resulting image, the color, customize design with a logo or image … And, finally, it allows you to save the code created in SVG, PDF and / or EPS.QR Code Generator helps you transform a link, a text, a contact, a phone number, a location on the map or your WiFi password. The resulting code can be saved in PNG.

