QEV Technologies, BTECH and Ronn Motor Group join forces to stay with Nissan Barcelona

QEV Technologies, BTECH and Ronn Motor Group, pioneering companies in the new mobility, have joined forces in a strategic alliance and have presented an ambitious project for the reindustrialization of the Nissan plant in the Barcelona Free Zone. The ‘joint venture’ proposes a pioneering plan, focused on the launch of a Decarbonization Hub, to keep the facilities that Nissan leaves on December 31.

“An innovative project that has broad business and institutional support, and that transform the country’s hydrogen and electric vehicle manufacturing, placing Spain as an international benchmark country in electric mobility “, as the promoters of the project have described it through a statement.

The alliance raises a investment of about 1 billion euros in the next five years for the implementation of several leading sustainable mobility projects. The confirmation of the Hub would also suppose the generation of more than 4,000 direct jobs and nearly 10,000 indirect jobs Through a wide network of suppliers and collaborators, according to project sources, which has aroused the interest and support of organizations from different fields and sectors. More than 50 entities have signed a letter of adhesion showing their commitment and interest in collaborating with the Decarbonization Hub.

QEV Technologies, a pioneering company specialized in electric mobility, BTECH, specialized in the vehicle development and industrialization for series production, and Ronn Motor Group (RMG), a leader in the hydrogen car manufacturing zero emissions, they are committed to a strategic plan focused on the development of a wide range of electrical products for industrial and last mile vehicles, as well as electric platforms for buses and small trucks.

“Our goal is to promote sustainable mobility in an integral way, a sector in which we are an internationally recognized actor, but now seeking the industrialization of vehicles to profoundly transform the new mobility, as well as urban transport and last-mile logistics “, he says. Joan Ors, CEO of QEV Technologies.

Accelerate Sustainable Mobility and Industry 4.0

The alliance would not only launch vehicle manufacturing, but is also prepared to implement a licensed manufacturing line (Contract Manufacturing), with the aim of exponentially multiply the volume of industrial production, and for which more than 10 national and international companies have already been interested. This is the case of Inzile, Volta, Quantron, HispanoSuiza, Lupa, Voltia, EBRO (Ecopower) and now own Ronn Motor Group (RMG).

The project also includes continue production of some of the lines that Nissan already has, such as the e-NV200, under a new brand name, and will host other leading projects as well. They highlight a center of homologation and certification of batteries with APPLUS Laboratories, the hydrogen cell manufacturing with SISTEAM, the manufacture of battery exchangers for micromobility with VELA Mobility. The plan includes installation of a battery development center within the Hub by EURECAT or the production of carbon fiber rims with the company W-CARBON.

For its part, Ecopower plans convert the production of the Navara ‘pickup’ into an electric truck, resurrecting the mythical brand Ebro, while QEV Tech is committed to manufacturing a complete range of delivery vehicles with three models of electric vans and two electric bus platforms of 8m and 12m.

“We have extensive experience and we are prepared to make the leap to the industrialization of our technology. We believe in a new industry with national technology, led by local talent, that reaffirms our role as a world power in this sector, and that acts as a lever of transformation to develop a business with high potential and future for the new generations “, adds Ors.

A Consortium with extensive experience and guarantees

The alliance between QEV Tech and BTECH is a strategic bet between two leading Spanish companies, with more than 500 engineers and with extensive experience in the manufacture of electric vehicles. Now, with the incorporation of Ronn Motor Group (RMG) as a strategic partner, the project has established itself as one of the strongest options on the reindustrialization table.

QEV Tech is backed by a long and solid track record in the sustainable mobility sector after more than 20 years investing in electric vehicles and a decade manufacturing electric supercars.

Barcelona Technical Center (BTECH) is an engineer specialized in the automotive, aeronautical, rail and energy sectors with more than 15 years of experience in vehicle development. Through the constant search for innovative solutions to meet customer demands, BTECH professionals have developed and registered their own patents and are experts in assembly, industrialization, stamping and injection parts processes.

“We have been concerned about the future for a long time and we have been working with our team on a model of energy transition. We are motivated and excited to contribute to the transformation of this new era of sustainable mobility. Our mission in the project is to provide robustness in the development of series and industrial products. We have enough energy and strength to face this important project for the country and thus be able to help maintain jobs, “he says. Rafael Ruiz placeholder image, CEO of BTECH.

Ronn Motor Group intends to launch its European production of its commercial logistics product line Hydronn and its premium Sedons and SUVs under license or Contract Manufacturing within the Hub. The luxury SUV and sedan Myst Q-Series from RMG are hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles that will have a driving range of more than 700 km.

“Spain’s leadership in the development and deployment of the hydrogen economy positions the Decarbonization Hub as the ideal European headquarters for RMG”, says Ronn Ford, CEO and founder of RMG. “The alliance with QEV and BTECH will translate into creation of a powerful innovation center, which not only transform sustainable mobility, but attract investment, create jobs and build an ecosystem for growth. “

The Decarbonization Hub project has the collaboration of the Improva consulting firm in the conceptual design and in the search for possible local and international partners, given its specialization in reindustrialization projects, new mobility and business transformation.

