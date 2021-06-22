Qatar World Cup tickets already have a departure date

SWISS.

The FIFA would plan to launch ticket sales for the 2022 World Cup in January of that year, while waiting to receive more information about Qatar’s plan to make it mandatory for viewers to be vaccinated.

The The governing body of world football only learned about the vaccination requirement that was announced by the Qatari Prime Minister at the weekend., Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, to state media.

The FIFA has not ruled on whether it agrees with the plan or the logistics that involves verifying the vaccinated condition of thousands of visiting fans.

Additional details will be provided at the appropriate time prior to the start of ticket sales for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, which is currently scheduled for January 2022, ”FIFA said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.

Is about the first time dates about the sale are communicated of the entrances.

Ten of the 13 European teams will have qualified by January. South America and Concacaf will complete their playoffs in March 2022.

Instead of the traditional beginning of June, this World Cup will be inaugurated on November 21 next year to avoid the scorching summer heat in the Persian Gulf nation.

The FIFA has also not advanced whether it will be specified that players and other dignitaries will have to be vaccinated to go to Qatar., where the intention is to play with full stadiums.

