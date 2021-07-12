Qatar vs. Panama for Gold Cup 2021 in Group D date time TV channel to watch ONLINE | BBVA Houston Stadium | Official transmission

ALMOST THERE! Every time there is less than for them to debut Qatar Y Panama in this edition of the Gold Cup 2021. The game will take place in the BBVA Stadium in Houston this Tuesday July 13 and will correspond to the first day of Group D.

In what will correspond to the first presentation of both selections, the first date of the gold Cup will be coming to an end when the two matches of the Group D. One of them is the one they will star in Qatar Y Panama, duel that will have the official premiere of the Asians in the competition of the Concacaf.

As mentioned before, for the Qataris it will be their first presentation, in this case for being a guest country, within the Central and North American competition together with the Caribbean countries. Those led by the Spaniard Félix Sánchez Bas, who the following year will play their first World Cup as host, has just defeated El Salvador before this premiere.

While the Panamanians will not only play the Gold Cup for the tenth time, but they will be doing it for the ninth consecutive time, knowing that in 2005 and 2013 they managed to be finalists of the United States champion. Another Spaniard, in this case Thomas Christiansen, is the coach of “La Marea Roja”, who lost 3-0 to Mexico in their last friendly.

Last friendly in Panama to prepare for the 2021 Gold Cup

When and what time do Qatar vs. Panama for the 2021 Gold Cup?

Qatar and Panama will meet on Tuesday, July 13. The confrontation between both teams is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. (Panama time) and will take place at the BBVA Stadium in Houston.

Hours by country

Argentina: 20:00 hours

Brazil: 20:00 hours

chili: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 18:00 hours

Panama: 18:00 hours

Mexico: 18:00 hours

Canada: 18:00 hours

Honduras: 18:00 hours

Nicaragua: 18:00 hours

USA: 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET

What channel transmits LIVE and LIVE the match between Qatar and Panama?

The meeting will be televised LIVE and LIVE to Panama by FlowSports.

TV channels according to countries

FlowSports: Panama and all the Caribbean countries

TUDN: Mexico and the United States

Fox Sports, Univision: USA

One Soccer: Canada

Teletica: Costa Rica

