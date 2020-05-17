Starting this Sunday, people who do not wear a mask when leaving home in Qatar can face a penalty of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $ 55,000, after the Persian Gulf country has tightened measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision, adopted last Thursday by the Ministry of the Interior, establishes that as of today it is “mandatory to wear a mask when leaving the house for any reason, except for people traveling in an unaccompanied vehicle.”

The authorities assured that they will take “all necessary measures” against violators of this rule, which can be punished with a maximum of three years in prison and / or a fine of 200,000 Qatari rials (about $ 55,000).

In the past few days, the emirate has registered a notable increase in cases, with 30,972 infected, 3,788 of whom have recovered, although as of May 16 only 15 people had died from COVID-19.

Qatar, with a population of less than three million people, has the highest infection rate of the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf and the Middle East, with around 1% of the population infected, according to a comparison made by Efe.

Since the beginning of March, schools, universities, leisure centers and mosques, as well as transport and other public places, have been closed to prevent contagion, but some key sectors such as construction have not stopped.

The Interior Ministry warned last week that it is difficult to promote social estrangement during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan due to traditional family gatherings, but authorities have urged citizens to report any violations of preventive measures.

